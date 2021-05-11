 
Orell Füssli AG: Annual General Meeting of 11th May 2021 approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

Orell Füssli AG
Orell Füssli AG: Annual General Meeting of 11th May 2021 approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

11-May-2021 / 19:25 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release

Orell Füssli Ltd: Annual General Meeting of 11th May 2021 approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

Zurich, 11th May 2021 - At the Annual General Meeting dated 11th May 2021, the shareholders of Orell Füssli Ltd. adopted all the proposals of the Board of Directors.

At the 131st Annual General Meeting dated 11th May 2021, the shareholders of Orell Füssli Ltd voted in favour of all proposals of the Board of Directors and adopted the amendments to an article of the articles of association of Orell Füssli Ltd. The shareholders also discharged the members of the Board of Directors for 2020 and approved the proposal to pay a dividend of CHF 3.00 per registered share. The dividend will be paid free of charge from the 18th May 2021. The last trading day entitling the shareholder to receipt of the dividend is 12th May 2021. The shares will be traded ex-dividend from 14th May 2021.

Mirjana Blume, Dr. Martin Folini, Dieter Widmer, Dr. Thomas Moser and Dr. Luka Müller were re-elected for a further one-year term. Johannes Schade was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors for a one-year term. Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Anton Bleikolm decided not to stand for re-election after seven years of service on the Board. Dr. Martin Folini was elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term. In addition, Dr. Martin Folini and Dr. Thomas Moser were elected as members of the Compensation Committee for another year. PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich was confirmed as auditors and the law firm Keller KLG, Zurich as independent proxies, both for a further one-year term.

