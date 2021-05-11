OTRS AG publishes 2020 financial figures - first dividend payment planned Oberursel, 11 May 2021: The Management Board of OTRS AG (ISIN DE000A0S9R37) has prepared the annual financial statements for the 2020 financial year. The Supervisory Board has just approved them; the annual financial statements for the 2020 financial year are thus adopted. The annual financial statements have been issued with an unreserved audit certificate by the auditor.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTRS AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend OTRS AG publishes 2020 financial figures - first dividend payment planned 11-May-2021 / 21:29 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Furthermore, in today's balance sheet meeting the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of OTRS AG have decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 24 August 2021 for the first time a dividend payment (taking into account statutory distribution restrictions) for the financial year 2020 in the amount of EUR 0.07 per no-par value share entitled to dividend (in total EUR 134,141.00) from the balance sheet profit of OTRS AG.

OTRS AG generated revenues of EUR 9,708 thousand in the 2020 financial year, compared to EUR 9,178 thousand in the previous year. This corresponds to an increase of 5.8%. The largest revenue growth was again achieved in recurring revenues, which include annual contracts with access to the OTRS software in various forms as well as security, software updates and support. These increased in the reporting year 2020 by 13.1% to EUR 8,855 thousand (previous year: EUR 7,833 thousand). In terms of total revenue, the share of recurring revenue amounted to 91.2% (previous year: 85.3%). Other revenues decreased in the 2020 financial year to EUR 854 thousand after EUR 1,345 thousand in the previous year. The decrease of 36.5% is basically due to the strategic orientation of OTRS AG to focus mainly on recurring revenues.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 43% to EUR 2,308 thousand in the 2020 financial year, compared to EUR 1,611 thousand in the previous year. OTRS achieved an operating cash flow of EUR 1,463 thousand (previous year: EUR 785 thousand). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 1,761 thousand compared to EUR 1,115 thousand in the previous year. After taxes, OTRS AG achieved a net income of EUR 1,215 thousand in the 2020 financial year (previous year: EUR 782 thousand). Earnings per OTRS share improved accordingly in the 2020 financial year to EUR 0.63 (previous year: EUR 0.41).

The annual report of OTRS AG will be published on 30 June 2021 at otrs.com/investor-relations/.

Contact:

OTRS AG

Zimmersmühlenweg 11

D-61440 Oberursel

Germany

Tel: +49 (0)6172 681988-0

Fax: +49 (0)9421 56818 18

E-Mail: ir@otrs.com

Internet: www.corporate.otrs.com

Investor Relations

CROSSALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Bahnhofstr. 98

D-82166 Gräfelfing/Munich

Tel: +49 (89) 89 125 09 03-30

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

Internet: www.crossalliance.de

11-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: OTRS AG Zimmersmühlenweg 11 61440 Oberursel Germany Phone: 06172 - 681 988 0 Fax: 09421 - 5681818 E-mail: enjoy@otrs.com Internet: www.otrs.com ISIN: DE000A0S9R37 WKN: A0S9R3 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1195469

End of Announcement DGAP News Service