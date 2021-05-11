 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc OTRS AG publishes 2020 financial figures - first dividend payment planned

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.05.2021, 21:29  |  70   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTRS AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend
OTRS AG publishes 2020 financial figures - first dividend payment planned

11-May-2021 / 21:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OTRS AG publishes 2020 financial figures - first dividend payment planned

Oberursel, 11 May 2021: The Management Board of OTRS AG (ISIN DE000A0S9R37) has prepared the annual financial statements for the 2020 financial year. The Supervisory Board has just approved them; the annual financial statements for the 2020 financial year are thus adopted. The annual financial statements have been issued with an unreserved audit certificate by the auditor.

Furthermore, in today's balance sheet meeting the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of OTRS AG have decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 24 August 2021 for the first time a dividend payment (taking into account statutory distribution restrictions) for the financial year 2020 in the amount of EUR 0.07 per no-par value share entitled to dividend (in total EUR 134,141.00) from the balance sheet profit of OTRS AG.

OTRS AG generated revenues of EUR 9,708 thousand in the 2020 financial year, compared to EUR 9,178 thousand in the previous year. This corresponds to an increase of 5.8%. The largest revenue growth was again achieved in recurring revenues, which include annual contracts with access to the OTRS software in various forms as well as security, software updates and support. These increased in the reporting year 2020 by 13.1% to EUR 8,855 thousand (previous year: EUR 7,833 thousand). In terms of total revenue, the share of recurring revenue amounted to 91.2% (previous year: 85.3%). Other revenues decreased in the 2020 financial year to EUR 854 thousand after EUR 1,345 thousand in the previous year. The decrease of 36.5% is basically due to the strategic orientation of OTRS AG to focus mainly on recurring revenues.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 43% to EUR 2,308 thousand in the 2020 financial year, compared to EUR 1,611 thousand in the previous year. OTRS achieved an operating cash flow of EUR 1,463 thousand (previous year: EUR 785 thousand). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 1,761 thousand compared to EUR 1,115 thousand in the previous year. After taxes, OTRS AG achieved a net income of EUR 1,215 thousand in the 2020 financial year (previous year: EUR 782 thousand). Earnings per OTRS share improved accordingly in the 2020 financial year to EUR 0.63 (previous year: EUR 0.41).

The annual report of OTRS AG will be published on 30 June 2021 at otrs.com/investor-relations/.

Contact:

OTRS AG
Zimmersmühlenweg 11
D-61440 Oberursel
Germany
Tel: +49 (0)6172 681988-0
Fax: +49 (0)9421 56818 18
E-Mail: ir@otrs.com
Internet: www.corporate.otrs.com

Investor Relations
CROSSALLIANCE communication GmbH
 Susan Hoffmeister 
Bahnhofstr. 98
D-82166 Gräfelfing/Munich
 Tel: +49 (89) 89 125 09 03-30
 E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Internet: www.crossalliance.de

11-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: OTRS AG
Zimmersmühlenweg 11
61440 Oberursel
Germany
Phone: 06172 - 681 988 0
Fax: 09421 - 5681818
E-mail: enjoy@otrs.com
Internet: www.otrs.com
ISIN: DE000A0S9R37
WKN: A0S9R3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1195469

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1195469  11-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195469&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetOTRS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc OTRS AG publishes 2020 financial figures - first dividend payment planned DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTRS AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend OTRS AG publishes 2020 financial figures - first dividend payment planned 11-May-2021 / 21:29 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: KION Group CEO Riske: „Wir sehen uns stärker aufgestellt denn je.'
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares mit starkem ersten Quartal 2021 - zwei Akquisitionen und zwei Exits
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020, Eckdaten für Q1 2021 und einen Ausblick bis 2024
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividendenzahlung von 1,10 Euro je Aktie - Aufsichtsrat ...
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON mit starkem erstem Quartal 2021 voll im Plan
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Umsatz- und Ergebnissprung im 1. Quartal 2021 / Neuer Rekord auch beim Auftragsbestand
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt erstmals Umsätze im ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Dialog Semiconductor Selected as SiFive Preferred Power Management Partner for ...
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank Gruppe mit deutlich positivem Betriebsergebnis im ersten Quartal, Prognose für ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital informiert über seine Investition in die Abfall- ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
Luther und Fidal gründen unyer - eine neue globale Organisation führender internationaler ...
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical profitiert von der Digitalisierung im Gesundheitswesen mit dynamischem Wachstum ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zum Q1/2021e sowie zum FY 2021e
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Bitcoin Group SE: Per Hlawatschek verstärkt Management-Board in der Funktion als ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: OTRS AG veröffentlicht Geschäftszahlen 2020 - Erstmalige Dividendenzahlung geplant (deutsch)
11.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: OTRS AG veröffentlicht Geschäftszahlen 2020 - Erstmalige Dividendenzahlung geplant