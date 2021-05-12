 
EQS-Adhoc Metall Zug Group: The Metall Zug Group expects a significantly higher operating result (EBIT) for the first half of 2021

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Metall Zug AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Metall Zug Group: The Metall Zug Group expects a significantly higher operating result (EBIT) for the first half of 2021

12-May-2021 / 06:35 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, 12 May 2021 - Due to the recovery of relevant markets, the Metall Zug Group expects higher net sales and a significantly stronger operating result (EBIT) of more than CHF 10 million for the first half of 2021 compared to the previous year - taking into account the spin-off of the V-ZUG Group.

The different business units of the Metall Zug Group were affected to a varying extent by the measures to combat COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. The Technologycluster & Infrastructure business unit hardly felt the effects of the pandemic and was able to continue all construction projects as planned. On the other hand, the Medical Devices and Wire Processing business units suffered significant declines in sales and consequently negative operating results in 2020. The reasons for this included the COVID-related cancellation of all important exhibitions and trade fairs and a continuing slump in demand in the automotive industry.

During the current year there has been a noticeable recovery in the relevant markets, an adaptation to the effects of the pandemic and a certain catch-up effect. This applies both to the markets of medical products and the automotive industry and especially to the US market. Customers are increasingly making investments and building up stocks again, which had run low at the end of last year. This is reflected particularly in the order intake of the Medical Devices and Wire Processing business units. The recovery is perceptible in most of the Metall Zug Group's companies and markets. For the first half of 2021, the Metall Zug Group is therefore forecasting net sales and an operating result (EBIT) that - taking into account the spin-off of the V-ZUG Group - will be significantly higher than in the first half of 2020. From today's perspective and assuming continuing positive business performance, the Metall Zug Group expects an operating result (EBIT) of more than CHF 10 million in the first half of 2021. In the first half of 2020, Metall Zug generated net sales of CHF 502.6 million and an EBIT of CHF -1.7 million, whereas the V-ZUG Group had still contributed CHF 258.6 million to net sales and CHF 12.9 million to the operating result (EBIT) in this comparable period. The detailed half-year report of the Metall Zug Group will be published on 16 August 2021.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:35 Uhr
DGAP-News: Metall Zug Gruppe: Die Metall Zug Gruppe erwartet für das erste Halbjahr 2021 ein deutlich besseres Betriebsergebnis (EBIT) (deutsch)
06:35 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Metall Zug Gruppe: Die Metall Zug Gruppe erwartet für das erste Halbjahr 2021 ein deutlich besseres Betriebsergebnis (EBIT)
30.04.21
DGAP-News: Metall Zug Gruppe: Generalversammlung genehmigt alle Anträge (deutsch)
30.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Metall Zug Gruppe: Generalversammlung genehmigt alle Anträge
30.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Metall Zug Group: General meeting of shareholders approves all proposals