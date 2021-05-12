EQS-Adhoc Implenia closed the acquisition of BAM Swiss AG
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Mergers & Acquisitions
With the closing of the acquisition of BAM Swiss AG Implenia becomes a leading construction services provider in the healthcare sector.
Dietlikon, 12 May 2021 - With yesterday's closing of the acquisition of BAM Swiss AG Implenia will ensure the timely planning and realisation of the Cantonal Hospital Aarau from a single source. In addition Implenia also takes over BAM Swiss AG's current projects BSSE in Basel - a modern laboratory and research building for biosystems science and engineering - as well as the project Felix Platter-Hospital in Basel and a student residence of the ETH in Zurich.
As a result of the acquisition, the 45 experts from BAM Swiss AG will transfer to Implenia with immediate effect. Implenia will use the expertise gained in planning and realising large and complex projects in the healthcare sector for its future acquisition activities as well as for existing projects.
With this transaction, Implenia strengthens its market presence and becomes a leading player in health-care construction in Switzerland, which is a key driver in real estate with a large growth potential. The acquisition is in line with Implenia's strategy to increase its market share as a total contractor for complex large-scale projects.
Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com
Investors' diary:
17 August 2021: Half-year Report 2021
As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
