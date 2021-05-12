 
Implenia closed the acquisition of BAM Swiss AG

Implenia closed the acquisition of BAM Swiss AG

With the closing of the acquisition of BAM Swiss AG Implenia becomes a leading construction services provider in the healthcare sector.

Dietlikon, 12 May 2021 - With yesterday's closing of the acquisition of BAM Swiss AG Implenia will ensure the timely planning and realisation of the Cantonal Hospital Aarau from a single source. In addition Implenia also takes over BAM Swiss AG's current projects BSSE in Basel - a modern laboratory and research building for biosystems science and engineering - as well as the project Felix Platter-Hospital in Basel and a student residence of the ETH in Zurich. 


As a result of the acquisition, the 45 experts from BAM Swiss AG will transfer to Implenia with immediate effect. Implenia will use the expertise gained in planning and realising large and complex projects in the healthcare sector for its future acquisition activities as well as for existing projects.


With this transaction, Implenia strengthens its market presence and becomes a leading player in health-care construction in Switzerland, which is a key driver in real estate with a large growth potential. The acquisition is in line with Implenia's strategy to increase its market share as a total contractor for complex large-scale projects.

