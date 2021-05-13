--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Accounting and Audits13.05.2021Frankfurt am Main - In light of the severity of the COVID outbreak and resultingrestrictions during the 3rd wave within Germany and the DACH region. XB Systemswill release its 2020 end of year results two months later in accordance withthe regulation regarding COVID as specified by the Vienna Stock exchange. Theexceptional circumstances of the pandemic are putting an additional strain onthe limited resources of the company's appointed accountants and auditors whichhas affected man power and thus has caused a delay in compiling the results.Nevertheless, the results will be released in a timely manner and will bereadily available for the company's annual general meeting which will go aheadas planned.-Ends-About XB Systems AG:XB Systems AG is a design, engineering, and media company specializing insoftware development and esports. The company was founded in 2016 to offer usersstate-of-the-art esports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts.With a passionate team of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated toachieving excellence for its customers and users alike. Learn more about thecompany here: www.xb.systemsFurther inquiry note:Russ Stevenspress@xb.systemsend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: XB SYSTEMS AGEschersheimer Landstrasse 42D-60322 Frankfurt am Mainphone: +49 251 981156 7552FAX:mail: info@xb.systemsWWW: https://xb.systems/ISIN: DE000A3H3LX7indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154310/4914445OTS: XB SYSTEMS AG