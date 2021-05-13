 
EANS-Adhoc XB Systems financial results postponed due to COVID pandemic

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
13.05.2021, 15:45  |  43   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Accounting and Audits
13.05.2021

Frankfurt am Main - In light of the severity of the COVID outbreak and resulting
restrictions during the 3rd wave within Germany and the DACH region. XB Systems
will release its 2020 end of year results two months later in accordance with
the regulation regarding COVID as specified by the Vienna Stock exchange. The
exceptional circumstances of the pandemic are putting an additional strain on
the limited resources of the company's appointed accountants and auditors which
has affected man power and thus has caused a delay in compiling the results.
Nevertheless, the results will be released in a timely manner and will be
readily available for the company's annual general meeting which will go ahead
as planned.

-Ends-

About XB Systems AG:
XB Systems AG is a design, engineering, and media company specializing in
software development and esports. The company was founded in 2016 to offer users
state-of-the-art esports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts.
With a passionate team of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to
achieving excellence for its customers and users alike. Learn more about the
company here: www.xb.systems





Further inquiry note:
Russ Stevens
press@xb.systems


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: XB SYSTEMS AG
Eschersheimer Landstrasse 42
D-60322 Frankfurt am Main
phone: +49 251 981156 7552
FAX:
mail: info@xb.systems
WWW: https://xb.systems/
ISIN: DE000A3H3LX7
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154310/4914445
OTS: XB SYSTEMS AG


Wertpapier


Disclaimer

