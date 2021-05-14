 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

 

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

Pepco IPO - Steinhoff determines final offer price and maximum number of shares to be sold

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces that, following the book building and consultation with the joint bookrunners, today Steinhoff decided to sell in connection with the IPO of its subsidiary Pepco Group N.V. ("Pepco Group") 102,269,300 existing shares (excluding the over-allotment option) at an offer price of PLN 40 (EUR 8.80), resulting in gross proceeds of approximately PLN 4.1 billion (EUR 0.9 billion). The number of shares sold by Steinhoff includes 23,111,650 shares that have been sold by way of cornerstone investments to certain lenders under the debt facilities entered into by it. In addition, Steinhoff has granted the stabilisation manager (on behalf of the banks) an over-allotment option up to a maximum of 12,058,252 existing shares. The final offer price implies a total equity value of Pepco Group of PLN 23 billion (EUR 5 billion).

The expected first day of trading of Pepco Group shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange will be on or about 26 May 2021. Immediately prior to the offering Steinhoff's shareholding in Pepco Group is 98.8%. Following the IPO and cornerstone investments, Steinhoff will hold approximately 78.9% of the issued share capital of Pepco Group (assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option).

