Reinach, May 17, 2021 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), the Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of products based on nature, today signed an agreement with Nice & Green, a Swiss investment firm, to secure additional funding.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Evolva secures additional funding for future growth 17-May-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The major activities to be funded include the expansion and diversification of manufacturing capacities in the contract manufacturer network as well as investments into commercial activities to sustain high growth in Health Ingredients and to build the Health Protection business. For these purposes, the investment facility may be drawn in tranches depending on Evolva's operational needs.

«The additional funding provided by Nice & Green allows us to establish major building blocks on our way to become EBITDA positive by 2023», said Oliver Walker, CEO of Evolva.

Under the agreement, Nice & Green has committed to an additional incremental investment in form of convertible notes according to agreed conditions up to a maximum principal amount of CHF 20 million until the end of 2022. The principal amount of each convertible note is, at Evolva's discretion, either repayable by way of conversion into ordinary shares of the company, or in cash. The conversion price is 95 percent of the lowest daily volume weighted average price for a share on the SIX Swiss Exchange during the 6 trading days immediately preceding the conversion.

About Evolva

Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com.

For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.

Disclaimer

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicity or implicity presumed in these statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Contact

Barbara Duci

Head of Investor and Corporate Relations

+41 61 485 2003

+41 79 739 2636

barbarad@evolva.com

Language: English Company: Evolva Holding SA Duggingerstrasse 23 4153 Reinach Switzerland Phone: +41 61 485 20 00 Internet: www.evolva.com ISIN: CH0021218067 Valor: 2121806 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1196953

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

End of ad hoc announcement

1196953 17-May-2021 CET/CEST