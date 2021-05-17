 
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL AG increases stake in Montano Asset Management GmbH to 50 percent

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL AG increases stake in Montano Asset Management GmbH to 50 percent

Munich, 17 May 2021

TTL AG increases stake in Montano Asset Management GmbH to 50 percent

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL", "TTL AG") (ISIN DE0007501009) acquires additional 20 percent of Montano Asset Management GmbH ("Montano"). The company is thus exercising an option that enables it to increase the stake it acquired in the real estate specialist in December 2020 from 30 percent to 50 percent.

The increase in the shareholding is implemented via the subscription of a capital increase by TTL AG. In the recent months, TTL and Montano have initiated several promising projects, some of which will enter the implementation phase at the beginning of the second half of the year. In addition, Montano intends to use the generated inflow of funds to continue its planned growth path at a faster pace.

The acquisition of the additional 20 percent of Montano is the last step in TTL's two-part investment in the high-growth real estate asset manager. The closing of the transaction is scheduled for May 2021.

Montano Asset Management GmbH is one of the leading independent core-plus and value-add real estate managers in the German commercial real estate market with property assets under management of currently around EUR 1.6 billion.


Wertpapier


