 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Ringmetall plans acquisition in clamping ring segment and significantly increases guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.05.2021, 11:27  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover/Change in Forecast
Ringmetall plans acquisition in clamping ring segment and significantly increases guidance

17-May-2021 / 11:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ringmetall plans acquisition in clamping ring segment and significantly increases guidance

Munich, 17 May 2021 - Ringmetall AG (ISIN: DE0006001902) has decided to acquire HOSTO Stolz GmbH & Co. KG ("HOSTO") based in Neunkirchen, Germany. The corresponding resolution was passed at today's Supervisory Board meeting of the company.

HOSTO has been the largest competitor of the Ringmetall Group in the field of clamping ring production for the tinplate industry in Europe. The company's products are generally considered to be of very high quality. In recent years, HOSTO has generated annual revenues of EUR 8 to 10 million with a single-digit EBITDA margin and around 80 employees.

The notarization of the purchase is scheduled to take place tomorrow, 18 May 2021. The acquisition of the operating company as well as all its assets including real estate is planned. The purchase price will be in the mid single-digit million euro range and will be financed from both cash and free credit lines. It is planned to integrate the new company as an additional production site mainly into the Group subsidiary Berger Global. Individual production areas are to be reallocated between company locations of the Ringmetall Group in order to realize production synergies and optimize production processes and capacity utilization. This should be seen in particular against the background that around 80 percent of HOSTO's sales are allocated to the Industrial Packaging segment of the Ringmetall Group. The remaining part of the sales is to be allocated to the Industrial Handling segment in the future.

Seite 1 von 3
Ringmetall Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Ringmetall plans acquisition in clamping ring segment and significantly increases guidance DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover/Change in Forecast Ringmetall plans acquisition in clamping ring segment and significantly increases guidance 17-May-2021 / 11:27 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Nutzung von erneuerbarem Erdgas erhöht erheblich ihr ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​BIKE24 mit starkem Jahresstart nach Rekordjahr 2020
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: pferdewetten.de AG startet stark ins Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG reporting dynamic first quarter growth
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth schließt die Entwicklung der geschützten CBD-Zigarette ab
Sernova to Present at Global Partnership Family Office - HealthCare & Biotechnology TSX Showcase
EQS-News: AmeriMark Group AG Diskussion der Finanzergebnisse der operativen Tochtergesellschaft. (6) 
DGAP-News: DEWB schließt Exit des Messtechnikspezialisten MueTec erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Volumenstarker Serienauftrag über Brennstoffzellenstacks für EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
LION E-Mobility AG: Information der LION E-Mobility AG zur heute veröffentlichten Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividendenzahlung von 1,10 Euro je Aktie - Aufsichtsrat ...
DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS OUTSTANDING QUARTER, REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.05.21
Ringmetall will wichtigsten Wettbewerber übernehmen - Prognose erhöht
17.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Ringmetall plant Akquisition im Spannringbereich und erhöht Prognose deutlich (deutsch)
17.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Ringmetall plant Akquisition im Spannringbereich und erhöht Prognose deutlich
06.05.21
DGAP-News: Rohstoffpreise und Effizienzsteigerungen lassen Umsatz und Ergebnis der Ringmetall Gruppe deutlich steigen (deutsch)
06.05.21
DGAP-News: Rohstoffpreise und Effizienzsteigerungen lassen Umsatz und Ergebnis der Ringmetall Gruppe deutlich steigen
06.05.21
DGAP-News: Raw material prices and efficiency improvements lead to significant increase in revenues and earnings of the Ringmetall Group
30.04.21
DGAP-News: Finale Geschäftszahlen 2020 der Ringmetall AG leicht über vorläufigen Zahlen (deutsch)
30.04.21
DGAP-News: Final business figures 2020 of Ringmetall AG slightly ahead of preliminary figures
30.04.21
DGAP-News: Finale Geschäftszahlen 2020 der Ringmetall AG leicht über vorläufigen Zahlen