Ringmetall plans acquisition in clamping ring segment and significantly increases guidance

Munich, 17 May 2021 - Ringmetall AG (ISIN: DE0006001902) has decided to acquire HOSTO Stolz GmbH & Co. KG ("HOSTO") based in Neunkirchen, Germany. The corresponding resolution was passed at today's Supervisory Board meeting of the company.

HOSTO has been the largest competitor of the Ringmetall Group in the field of clamping ring production for the tinplate industry in Europe. The company's products are generally considered to be of very high quality. In recent years, HOSTO has generated annual revenues of EUR 8 to 10 million with a single-digit EBITDA margin and around 80 employees.

The notarization of the purchase is scheduled to take place tomorrow, 18 May 2021. The acquisition of the operating company as well as all its assets including real estate is planned. The purchase price will be in the mid single-digit million euro range and will be financed from both cash and free credit lines. It is planned to integrate the new company as an additional production site mainly into the Group subsidiary Berger Global. Individual production areas are to be reallocated between company locations of the Ringmetall Group in order to realize production synergies and optimize production processes and capacity utilization. This should be seen in particular against the background that around 80 percent of HOSTO's sales are allocated to the Industrial Packaging segment of the Ringmetall Group. The remaining part of the sales is to be allocated to the Industrial Handling segment in the future.