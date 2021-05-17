 
Mountain Alliance AG: Change in the Management Board - Daniel Wild resigns from the Management Board

17-May-2021
Munich, 17 May 2021

Mr. Daniel Wild has today resigned from his position as member of the Management Board and Chairman of the Management Board of the Company with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting of the Company on June 30, 2021, in agreement with the Supervisory Board of the Company.

The Supervisory Board of the Company has thereupon decided today to propose to the Annual General Meeting of the Company on June 30, 2021 to elect Mr. Daniel Wild to the Supervisory Board of the Company.

Contact:
Mountain Alliance AG
Manfred Danner
Vorstand
Bavariaring 17
80336 München
Tel: +49 89 2314141 00
Fax: +49 89 2314141 11
Email: danner@mountain-alliance.de
www.mountain-alliance.de

