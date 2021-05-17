DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Personnel Mountain Alliance AG: Change in the Management Board - Daniel Wild resigns from the Management Board 17-May-2021 / 15:19 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Mountain Alliance AG: Change in the Management Board - Daniel Wild resigns from the Management Board

Mr. Daniel Wild has today resigned from his position as member of the Management Board and Chairman of the Management Board of the Company with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting of the Company on June 30, 2021, in agreement with the Supervisory Board of the Company.

The Supervisory Board of the Company has thereupon decided today to propose to the Annual General Meeting of the Company on June 30, 2021 to elect Mr. Daniel Wild to the Supervisory Board of the Company.

Contact:

Mountain Alliance AG

Manfred Danner

Vorstand

Bavariaring 17

80336 München

Tel: +49 89 2314141 00

Fax: +49 89 2314141 11

Email: danner@mountain-alliance.de

www.mountain-alliance.de

