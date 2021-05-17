DGAP-Adhoc Mountain Alliance AG: Change in the Management Board - Daniel Wild resigns from the Management Board
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Munich, 17 May 2021
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Mountain Alliance AG: Change in the Management Board - Daniel Wild resigns from the Management Board
Mr. Daniel Wild has today resigned from his position as member of the Management Board and Chairman of the Management Board of the Company with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting of the Company on June 30, 2021, in agreement with the Supervisory Board of the Company.
The Supervisory Board of the Company has thereupon decided today to propose to the Annual General Meeting of the Company on June 30, 2021 to elect Mr. Daniel Wild to the Supervisory Board of the Company.
Contact:
Mountain Alliance AG
Manfred Danner
Vorstand
Bavariaring 17
80336 München
Tel: +49 89 2314141 00
Fax: +49 89 2314141 11
Email: danner@mountain-alliance.de
www.mountain-alliance.de
Company:
Mountain Alliance AG, Bavariaring 17, 80336 München, Deutschland, Telefon: +49 89 2314141 00, Fax: +49 89 2314141 11, E-Mail: danner@mountain-alliance.de, Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de
WKN: A12UK0, ISIN: DE000A12UK08, Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt (Basic Board), München (m:access)
17-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mountain Alliance AG
|Bavariaring 17
|80336 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 231 41 41 00
|Fax:
|+49 89 231 41 41 11
|E-mail:
|danner@mountain-alliance.de
|Internet:
|www.mountain-alliance.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UK08
|WKN:
|A12UK0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1197349
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1197349 17-May-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare