Ad hoc Announcement exceet prepares potential sale of Swiss company GS Swiss PCB AG Grevenmacher, 17 May 2021 - The Board of Directors of exceet Group SCA ( "exceet" ) today resolved to start a large-scale structured sales process with regards to the potential sale of its portfolio company GS Swiss PCB AG. In the financial year 2020, the manufacturer of highly miniaturized printed circuit boards for the medical technology and aerospace sectors based in the Swiss Canton of Schwyz generated revenues of EUR 36 million and an operating profit (EBITDA) 1) of EUR 9.5 million. A decision as to whether and at which date the sale will take place has not yet been made.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SCA / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal exceet Group SCA: exceet prepares potential sale of Swiss company GS Swiss PCB AG 17-May-2021 / 17:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (see pages 102 -105 "Alternative Performance Measures" of the Annual Report 2020

https://ir.exceet.com/fileadmin/downloads/ir/gesch_bericht/exceet_Group_Annual_Report_2020.pdf



Further information:

Hendrik von Gregory

Email: investor.relations@exceet.com

exceet Group SCA

17, rue de Flaxweiler

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg

Telefon +352 28 38 47 20

ISIN: LU0472835155

WKN: A0YF5P

Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)

About exceet

exceet is a listed holding company pursuing an opportunistic investment approach without a defined investment strategy. The investment focus is on seizing attractive risk / reward profiles without restrictions regarding the asset class, structure or duration of such investments.

17-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: exceet Group SCA 17, rue de Flaxweiler 6776 Grevenmacher Luxemburg Phone: +352 2838 4720 Fax: +352 2838 4729 E-mail: info@exceet.com Internet: www.exceet.com ISIN: LU0472835155, LU0472839819 WKN: A0YF5P, A1BFHT Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1197427

End of Announcement DGAP News Service