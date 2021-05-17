 
DGAP-Adhoc exceet Group SCA: exceet prepares potential sale of Swiss company GS Swiss PCB AG

exceet Group SCA: exceet prepares potential sale of Swiss company GS Swiss PCB AG

Ad hoc Announcement

exceet prepares potential sale of Swiss company GS Swiss PCB AG

Grevenmacher, 17 May 2021 - The Board of Directors of exceet Group SCA ("exceet") today resolved to start a large-scale structured sales process with regards to the potential sale of its portfolio company GS Swiss PCB AG. In the financial year 2020, the manufacturer of highly miniaturized printed circuit boards for the medical technology and aerospace sectors based in the Swiss Canton of Schwyz generated revenues of EUR 36 million and an operating profit (EBITDA)1) of EUR 9.5 million. A decision as to whether and at which date the sale will take place has not yet been made.

1) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (see pages 102 -105 "Alternative Performance Measures" of the Annual Report 2020
https://ir.exceet.com/fileadmin/downloads/ir/gesch_bericht/exceet_Group_Annual_Report_2020.pdf

Further information:

Hendrik von Gregory
Email: investor.relations@exceet.com
exceet Group SCA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Telefon +352 28 38 47 20

ISIN: LU0472835155
WKN: A0YF5P
Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)

About exceet
exceet is a listed holding company pursuing an opportunistic investment approach without a defined investment strategy. The investment focus is on seizing attractive risk / reward profiles without restrictions regarding the asset class, structure or duration of such investments.

