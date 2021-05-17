 
EQS-Adhoc Jungfraubahn Holding AG: AGM of Jungfraubahn Holding AG held once more without physical attendance of the shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.05.2021, 17:43  |  81   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Jungfraubahn Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Jungfraubahn Holding AG: AGM of Jungfraubahn Holding AG held once more without physical attendance of the shareholders

17-May-2021 / 17:43 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release Jungfraubahn Holding AG Montag, 17. Mai 2021
 

AGM of Jungfraubahn Holding AG held once more without physical attendance of the shareholders

Jungfraubahn Holding AG held this year's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, 17 May 2021, once more without the physical attendance of its shareholders. It took place on the premises of the Jungfrau Railways management in Interlaken.

The AGM of Jungfraubahn Holding AG was held in accordance with the Covid-19 Ordinance 3. It took place with no physical participation by shareholders whatsoever. Shareholders were informed about the format of the General Meeting and the voting procedure by personal invitation and publication in accordance with the Articles of Association.

Resolutions passed at the General Meeting of Jungfraubahn Holding AG:

Item 1 - Annual report

The annual report, management report and consolidated financial statements for 2020 were approved.

Item 2 - Use of balance sheet profit and decision on dividends

Waiver of the distribution of a dividend and carrying forward of the balance sheet profit of CHF 101,294,033.

Item 3 - Granting of discharge to members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board

Members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board were granted discharge.

Item 4 - Election of the Board of Directors (Chairman / Members)

a) Chairman

Prof. Dr. Thomas Bieger was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of office until the next Annual General Meeting.

b) Members

Peter Baumann, Nils Graf, Dr. iur. Catrina Luchsinger Gähwiler, Heinz Karrer and Hanspeter Rüfenacht were individually elected as members of the Board of Directors for a term of office until the next Annual General Meeting.

Seite 1 von 3
