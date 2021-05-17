NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SUSE S.A. / Key word(s): IPO SUSE S.A. sets final offer price for IPO at €30 per share 17-May-2021 / 20:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SUSE S.A. sets final offer price for IPO at €30 per share



Nuremberg, 17 May 2021 - SUSE S.A. (the "Company" or "SUSE") and its owner Marcel LUX III SARL ("the Selling Shareholder"), a company indirectly owned by funds advised by EQT AB Group, has set the final offer price for its IPO at €30 per share.

Assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe Option, the total offer volume amounts to approximately €1.1 billion and implies a total market capitalization of €5 billion, in each case based on the final offer price. Upon completion of the offering the expected free float will amount to 24.3%, assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe Option.

The total offer size amounts to 37.3 million shares, assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe Option. 18.3 million newly issued shares were placed reaching gross primary proceeds of approximately €0.5 billion. In addition, 14.2 million existing shares were placed from the holdings of the Selling Shareholder reaching gross secondary proceeds of approximately €0.4 billion. A Greenshoe Option for up to 4.8 million existing shares has been granted from the holdings of the Selling Shareholder.

Trading in the Company's shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on 19 May 2021 under the trading symbol SUSE and the ISIN LU2333210958.

Contacts

Jonathan Atack

Investor Relations, SUSE

Phone: +44 7741 136019

Email: IR@suse.com

