DGAP-Adhoc SUSE S.A. sets final offer price for IPO at €30 per share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SUSE S.A. / Key word(s): IPO
SUSE S.A. sets final offer price for IPO at €30 per share

SUSE S.A. sets final offer price for IPO at €30 per share

Nuremberg, 17 May 2021 - SUSE S.A. (the "Company" or "SUSE") and its owner Marcel LUX III SARL ("the Selling Shareholder"), a company indirectly owned by funds advised by EQT AB Group, has set the final offer price for its IPO at €30 per share.

Assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe Option, the total offer volume amounts to approximately €1.1 billion and implies a total market capitalization of €5 billion, in each case based on the final offer price. Upon completion of the offering the expected free float will amount to 24.3%, assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe Option.

The total offer size amounts to 37.3 million shares, assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe Option. 18.3 million newly issued shares were placed reaching gross primary proceeds of approximately €0.5 billion. In addition, 14.2 million existing shares were placed from the holdings of the Selling Shareholder reaching gross secondary proceeds of approximately €0.4 billion. A Greenshoe Option for up to 4.8 million existing shares has been granted from the holdings of the Selling Shareholder.

Trading in the Company's shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on 19 May 2021 under the trading symbol SUSE and the ISIN LU2333210958.

Contacts
Jonathan Atack 
Investor Relations, SUSE
Phone: +44 7741 136019
Email: IR@suse.com

