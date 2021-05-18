Baloise strengthens its ecosystems with a stake in KUNO

Baloise is acquiring a minority stake in KUNO, a service provider offering an integrated, fully digital solution for administrative tasks in the field of financial and HR management. For small businesses and smaller medium-sized companies, finance and HR processes can be complex and inefficient and may require significant manual effort. Furthermore, processes are very often insufficiently integrated, resulting in significant cost and effort for companies. KUNO aims to solve this problem by offering a full range of back office services from a single source through its proprietary platform. The company was founded in January 2021 with the help of finleap, Europe's leading fintech ecosystem, and is based in Berlin.



'We are very excited about the scope for synergies with Baloise's ecosystems and are confident that our services can help the Baloise community in the German market to get ahead. Start-ups can focus on their core business while we take care of the rest,' says Katharina Jung, founder and CEO of KUNO.



Alongside its 'Simply Safe' strategy, Baloise has been establishing the Home and Mobility ecosystems as central strategic pillars in order to meet changing customer needs beyond its core business in this digital age. 'Our intention behind the investment in KUNO is to strengthen our holistic approach to ecosystems. We are building an overarching system for partners and companies that enables businesses to support one another in order to be more successful. For instance, companies can provide services to each other or develop comprehensive solutions together that improve the long-term retention of customers in our ecosystem. This generates added value for everyone involved,' explains Patrick Wirth, Head of the Mobility ecosystem at Baloise.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3