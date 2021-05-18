EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Conference Polyphor to present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference 18-May-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Polyphor to present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) a research driven clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance today announced that the company will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference, taking place May 24 -26, 2021. Gokhan Batur, CEO of Polyphor, will provide an overview of the company and its pipeline and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.



Presentation details:

Date: Wednesday May 26, 2021

Time: 09:00 a.m. EDT; 15.00 CET, 2.00 p.m. BST

Presentation: Link to presentation

Online Registration: Conference website

For further information please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett



Chief Financial Officer



Polyphor Ltd.



+41 61 567 16 00



IR@polyphor.com Mary-Ann Chang



LifeSci Advisors



Tel: +44 7483 284 853



mchang@lifesciadvisors.com

For Media:

Bernhard Schmid

LifeSci Advisors

+41 44 447 12 21

bschmid@lifesciadvisors.com

About Polyphor

Polyphor is a research driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging the company's leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.