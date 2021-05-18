 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Polyphor to present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.05.2021, 07:30  |  101   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Conference
Polyphor to present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

18-May-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allschwil, Switzerland, May 18, 2021

Polyphor to present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) a research driven clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance today announced that the company will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference, taking place May 24 -26, 2021. Gokhan Batur, CEO of Polyphor, will provide an overview of the company and its pipeline and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

Presentation details:

Date: Wednesday May 26, 2021
Time: 09:00 a.m. EDT; 15.00 CET, 2.00 p.m. BST
Presentation: Link to presentation
Online Registration: Conference website

 

For further information please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett

Chief Financial Officer

Polyphor Ltd.

+41 61 567 16 00

IR@polyphor.com 		Mary-Ann Chang

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: +44 7483 284 853

mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
 

For Media:

 

Bernhard Schmid

LifeSci Advisors

+41 44 447 12 21

bschmid@lifesciadvisors.com

 

About Polyphor

Polyphor is a research driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging the company's leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Polyphor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Polyphor to present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Conference Polyphor to present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference 18-May-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Evaluation of further debt capital raise to execute on it's M&A pipeline
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt massive Erhöhung der regnerativen Düngemittel-Herstellungskapazität durch ...
EQS-News: Relief gibt Update zu Fortschritten und Plänen mit ACER-001 zur Behandlung von ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG mit bestem Startquartal der Unternehmensgeschichte
Havn Life: Ist das der Durchbruch bei der Behandlung von Cluster-Kopfschmerzen?
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces Q1 2021 results
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
DGAP-Adhoc: Delticom AG: Vorstand erwägt Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: Aggregate Holdings SA issues an up to EUR 250m bond for a potential acquisition.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
LION E-Mobility AG: Information der LION E-Mobility AG zur heute veröffentlichten Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS OUTSTANDING QUARTER, REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals beginnt mit der Mobilisierung für das ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group publishes Q1 2021 results
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...