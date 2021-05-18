DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Bond Aggregate Holdings SA issues an up to EUR 250m bond for a potential acquisition. 18-May-2021 / 08:49 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pursuant to Art. 17 Abs. 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

Aggregate Holdings SA issues an up to EUR 250m bond for a potential acquisition.

- EUR 250m issuance of senior unsecured bond with 3-year term and 5.50% coupon

- Transaction executed as a private placement



Luxembourg, 18 May 2021: Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate" or the "Company") is issuing a senior unsecured bond as a private placement with a total nominal amount of up to EUR 250,000,000, a coupon of 5.50% and a term of 3 years (the "Bonds"). The Bonds will be issued in a denomination of EUR 1,000 each and a minimum subscription amount of EUR 100,000.

The Bonds are being raised as financing in the context of a potential acquisition of real estate assets in Germany.

