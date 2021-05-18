Epigenomics AG successfully completes capital increase

Berlin, 18 May 2021 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY, the "Company") has fully placed the new shares from the capital increase resolved on April 27, 2021. The offer was oversubscribed multiple times. Accordingly, the Company's share capital will be increased from currently EUR 9,852,690.00 by EUR 1,970,537.00 to EUR 11,823,227.00 by 1,970,537 new registered shares of the Company against cash contributions.

The gross proceeds from the capital increase amount to approximately EUR 2.2 million.

The capital increase needs to be registered in the commercial register, which the Executive Board will apply for shortly. The inclusion of the new shares under the Company's existing listing (ISIN DE000A3H2184) of the remaining shares is currently expected to take place at or around May 26, 2021.



Contact:

Company

Epigenomics AG

Geneststraße 5

10829 Berlin

Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0

Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555

E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com



Investor Relations

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke, Fabian Kirchmann

Phone +49 221 9140 970

E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com

