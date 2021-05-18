 
DGAP-Adhoc Epigenomics AG successfully completes capital increase

18-May-2021 / 08:51 CET/CEST
NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR TRANSMISSION TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA.

Berlin, 18 May 2021 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY, the "Company") has fully placed the new shares from the capital increase resolved on April 27, 2021. The offer was oversubscribed multiple times. Accordingly, the Company's share capital will be increased from currently EUR 9,852,690.00 by EUR 1,970,537.00 to EUR 11,823,227.00 by 1,970,537 new registered shares of the Company against cash contributions.

The gross proceeds from the capital increase amount to approximately EUR 2.2 million.

The capital increase needs to be registered in the commercial register, which the Executive Board will apply for shortly. The inclusion of the new shares under the Company's existing listing (ISIN DE000A3H2184) of the remaining shares is currently expected to take place at or around May 26, 2021.
 

Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0
Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
 

Investor Relations
IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke, Fabian Kirchmann
Phone +49 221 9140 970
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com

 

Important Notice

This publication does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell, or issue or the solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities. The shares will be solely offered on the basis of the published subscription offer. This publication does, in particular, not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the laws of any state within the U.S., and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except that the offered shares may be offered or sold to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on certain exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This publication and the information contained herein may not be distributed or sent into the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities described herein would be prohibited by applicable laws, and should not be distributed to United States persons or by way of publications with a general circulation in the United States. No public offering of the shares is being made in the United States. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan.

