Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE reports the sale of software and intellectual property BERLIN/LONDON, 18 May 2021 - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE (the " Company ") reports that its 100% subsidiary Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Ltd (" Aladdin Ltd ") has today completed the sale of specific software and intellectual property to a customer based in the People's Republic of China. As consideration for the sale, the customer has paid GBP 500,000 to Aladdin Ltd.

Aladdin Ltd has developed and is developing various AI-driven technology products for the healthcare market. It has developed prototype AI-driven Drug Discovery Platform and Knowledge Graph which can be tailored to various areas of drug development. The software being sold is the above-described intellectual property but specifically to be used for small molecule drug discovery in the area of Alzheimer's and Dementia. Aladdin retains the rights to use it in other areas.

