DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE / Key word(s): Disposal
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE reports the sale of software and intellectual property

18-May-2021 / 12:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE reports the sale of software and intellectual property

BERLIN/LONDON, 18 May 2021 - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE (the "Company") reports that its 100% subsidiary Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Ltd ("Aladdin Ltd") has today completed the sale of specific software and intellectual property to a customer based in the People's Republic of China. As consideration for the sale, the customer has paid GBP 500,000 to Aladdin Ltd.

Aladdin Ltd has developed and is developing various AI-driven technology products for the healthcare market. It has developed prototype AI-driven Drug Discovery Platform and Knowledge Graph which can be tailored to various areas of drug development. The software being sold is the above-described intellectual property but specifically to be used for small molecule drug discovery in the area of Alzheimer's and Dementia. Aladdin retains the rights to use it in other areas.

Wade Menpes-Smith

Contact:
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
Unter den Linden 10
10117 Berlin
Tel 030 7700 140 449
email: info@aladdinid.com
www.aladdinid.com

Language: English
Company: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
Unter den Linden 10
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 700140449
E-mail: info@aladdinid.com
Internet: www.aladdinid.com
ISIN: DE000A12ULL2
WKN: A12ULL
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1197804

 
