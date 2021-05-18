DGAP-Adhoc Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE reports the sale of software and intellectual property
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE / Key word(s): Disposal
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE reports the sale of software and intellectual property
Aladdin Ltd has developed and is developing various AI-driven technology products for the healthcare market. It has developed prototype AI-driven Drug Discovery Platform and Knowledge Graph which can be tailored to various areas of drug development. The software being sold is the above-described intellectual property but specifically to be used for small molecule drug discovery in the area of Alzheimer's and Dementia. Aladdin retains the rights to use it in other areas.
Wade Menpes-Smith
Contact:
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
Unter den Linden 10
10117 Berlin
Tel 030 7700 140 449
email: info@aladdinid.com
www.aladdinid.com
