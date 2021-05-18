Delticom AG: Management Board considers capital increase

Publication of insider information pursuant to Art. 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Delticom AG (ISIN: DE0005146807): Management Board considers capital increase

Hanover, May 18, 2021 - In view of the successful restructuring process, Delticom AG's Management Board today decided to prepare a possible prospectus-free capital increase (granting and/or excluding subscription rights) from authorised capital.

The final decision on the implementation, timing and scope of a possible share issue will be made by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board, taking into account, among other things, the current market environment. In this context, Delticom AG has commissioned Bankhaus Metzler to sound out the capital market.

Any cash inflows are to be used to strengthen the equity ratio as well as to repay loans and to create new financing and growth opportunities. The company will discontinue other processes to raise equity depending on the volume of the placement.

Hanover, May 18, 2021

About Delticom:

With the brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and around 18,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 410 online shops and online distribution platforms in 74 countries, serving more than 15.9 million customers.