Media and Games Invest: Evaluation of further debt capital raise to execute on it's M&A pipeline

18-May-2021 / 14:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 - Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), has mandated Pareto Securities AB to evaluate a further debt capital raise. Following the recent equity capital raise of approximately EUR 90 million and to further support the Company's strong M&A pipeline and the efficient closing of these, MGI is considering raising additional debt capital of up to EUR 150 million. As announced earlier, the company has a pipeline of several profitable games and media acquisition candidates, with a selection of candidates to be realized within a 6 months period. In total, the targets exceed EUR 150m in revenues and would further expand the profitability and scale of the Company. The debt capital raise may, subject to market conditions, take place during the second or third quarter of 2021.

