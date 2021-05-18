The shareholders of VAT Group AG approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting (AGM), including the payout of a 12.5% higher dividend of CHF 4.50 per share.

VAT Group AG Annual General Meeting 2021: Shareholders approve all Board proposals 18-May-2021

Due to health and safety concerns and in line with Ordinance 3 issued by the Swiss Federal Council on measures to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19), the meeting was held without the physical participation of shareholders. All legal proceedings were carried out as required and shareholders were asked to exercise their voting rights using an electronic platform or by written grant of Power of Attorney to the independent proxy. Shareholders also had the opportunity to submit written questions or remarks to the Board of Directors prior to the meeting, but none were received.

The meeting took place at VAT Group's headquarters in Haag, Switzerland, in the presence of the independent proxy, Roger Föhn, with Toni Wattenhofer representing the external auditor, KPMG. Also present were Dr. Martin Komischke, Chairman of the VAT Board and Benno Lichtsteiner, VAT's Head of Legal & Compliance. The other board members joined the meeting via video conference.

A total of 18'477'222 shares were represented by the independent proxy, representing 61.59 percent of the company's share capital.

'It is regrettable that today and for the second year in a row we are holding our annual general meeting in the absence of our valued shareholders,' Dr. Martin Komischke, Chairman of the Board of Directors said. 'The ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic that has dominated our daily lives for over a year now requires that we again take this step. The health and well-being of all of our stakeholders - employees, customers, suppliers, the communities in which we operate and, of course, our shareholders - are of utmost importance to us, but we are looking forward to hopefully meeting you all again in person in 2022.'