AEVIS VICTORIA SA acquires the remaining 80% of the share capital of Klinik Pyramide am See AG and integrates it into its subsidiary Swiss Medical Network



AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) today signed an agreement with the physician shareholders of Klinik Pyramide am See AG to acquire the remaining share capital of the Zurich-based private hospital. This participation will be integrated into its subsidiary Swiss Medical Network SA, which already held a 20% stake in Klinik Pyramide am See AG since 2011. With around 120 employees and 80 physicians, Pyramid Clinic achieved revenues of CHF 18 million and an EBITDAR of CHF 3.6 million in 2020. The transaction will be carried out primarily through a share exchange and Klinik Pyramide am See AG will be consolidated into AEVIS from 1 July 2021.



AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing nine luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.

