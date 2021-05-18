 
DGAP-Adhoc ​​​​​​​hGears AG sets issue price at EUR 26.00 per share

Schramberg, 18 May 2021. hGears AG, a global manufacturer of high-precision gears and components with a focus on products for e-mobility applications, has set the issue price for its initial public offering at EUR 26.00 per share, which corresponds to the middle of the price range.

From Friday, 21 May 2021, a total of 10,400,000 hGears shares will be traded on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse). This corresponds to a market capitalization of EUR 270 million. The offer comprised 2,400,000 shares from a capital increase, 3,400,000 shares from the holdings of the selling shareholders (1,000,000 thereof from the exercise of an upsize option) and a market customary over-allotment of 870,000 shares. This results in a free float of 64%.

The shares will carry the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A3CMGN3 and the German securities identification number (WKN) A3CMGN. Delivery of the offered shares to investors will take place on 21 May 2021.

Hauck & Aufhäuser is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner. ABN AMRO (in cooperation with ODDO BHF SCA) is acting as Joint Bookrunner in the IPO.


Contact

cometis AG
Dr. Daniela Diedrich
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden

T: +49 611 205855 - 22
E: diedrich@cometis.de


Disclaimer

"This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities. The securities have already been sold.

The information contained herein is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions of any State of the United States of America or of the District of Columbia) or publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The issuer does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States of America or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

Disclaimer

