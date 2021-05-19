EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results Bellevue Group will expect to report higher half-year profits - material increase in average assets under management 19-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Küsnacht, May 19, 2021

Results for the first half of 2021

Bellevue Group will expect to report higher half-year profits - material increase in average assets under management

Strong inflow of new money persists, at the upper end of the targeted range of 5-10% p.a.

Average assets under management expected to increase approximately 30% year-on-year (1 half-year 2020: CHF 10 bn).

Significant increase in consolidated net profit to more than CHF 20 mn expected

Based on its operating results year to date, Bellevue Group expects to report a significant increase in its profits for the first half of 2021. Assets under management have grown thanks to a solid investment performance and persisting strong demand from investors for specialized investment strategies, especially for the healthcare sector.

Thanks to the much higher average level of assets under management, the Group's operating performance as a pure asset manager has improved once again year-on-year. Consolidated net profit for the first half will tentatively exceed the CHF 20 million mark. Reported Group net profit for the first half of 2020 amounted to CHF 5.5 mn and was diminished by valuation adjustments and provisions in the amount of CHF 7.0 mn as well as a net loss of CHF 0.7 mn from the divested Bank am Bellevue. Bellevue Group reported a net profit of CHF 22.3 mn for FY 2020.

Detailed results for the first half of 2021 will be published on July 29, 2021.



