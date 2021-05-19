Bellevue Group will expect to report higher half-year profits - material increase in average assets under management

 
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.05.2021, 07:00  |  68   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results
19-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the SWX Listing Rules

Küsnacht, May 19, 2021

Results for the first half of 2021

  • Strong inflow of new money persists, at the upper end of the targeted range of 5-10% p.a.
  • Average assets under management expected to increase approximately 30% year-on-year (1 half-year 2020: CHF 10 bn).
  • Significant increase in consolidated net profit to more than CHF 20 mn expected

Based on its operating results year to date, Bellevue Group expects to report a significant increase in its profits for the first half of 2021. Assets under management have grown thanks to a solid investment performance and persisting strong demand from investors for specialized investment strategies, especially for the healthcare sector.

Thanks to the much higher average level of assets under management, the Group's operating performance as a pure asset manager has improved once again year-on-year. Consolidated net profit for the first half will tentatively exceed the CHF 20 million mark. Reported Group net profit for the first half of 2020 amounted to CHF 5.5 mn and was diminished by valuation adjustments and provisions in the amount of CHF 7.0 mn as well as a net loss of CHF 0.7 mn from the divested Bank am Bellevue. Bellevue Group reported a net profit of CHF 22.3 mn for FY 2020.

Detailed results for the first half of 2021 will be published on July 29, 2021.


Contact:
Media Relations: Jürg Stähelin, IRF
Telephone: +41 43 244 81 51, staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

Investor Relations: Michael Hutter, CFO Bellevue Group
Telephone: + 41 44 267 67 20, mhu@bellevue.ch


Bellevue Group
Bellevue Group is an independent Swiss financial boutique specializing in asset management. Established in 1993 and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the standalone asset manager has about 100 employees and is focused on a diverse range of investment solutions in the three areas of specialized healthcare strategies, alternative investment strategies and traditional investment strategies.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Bellevue Group AG
Seestrasse 16
8700 Küsnacht
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 267 67 00
Fax: +41 44 267 67 01
E-mail: info@bellevue.ch
Internet: www.bellevue.ch
ISIN: CH0028422100
Valor: A0LG3Z
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1198020

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1198020  19-May-2021 CET/CEST

