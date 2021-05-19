 
EQS-Adhoc Swiss Prime Site: successful implementation of the portfolio and project strategy

Swiss Prime Site: successful implementation of the portfolio and project strategy

PRESS RELEASE

Olten, 19 May 2021

  • Further partial disposal on the Espace Tourbillon project in Geneva
  • Sustainable corporate and project financing through «capital recycling»

Further partial disposal on the Espace Tourbillon project in Geneva
Since mid-2018, Swiss Prime Site has been working on the major development project «Espace Tourbillon» in the industrial zone of Plan-les-Ouates, Geneva. The site comprises a total of five buildings, has an underground logistics station and offers a total rental space of 95 000 m2. It is aimed at technology and industrial companies as well as SMEs operating primarily in the skilled trade and service sectors. The first two buildings (C and D) of the project were already sold to the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation back in June 2017. Building C was handed over to the new owners in turnkey condition on 15 April 2021. This building, together with building D that is due for completion towards the end of the year, will offer a new, ultramodern workspace for ten social institutions and a start-up cluster. The good progress made on the project resulted in a further partial sale (building E) at the end of April 2021. René Zahnd, CEO Swiss Prime Site: «We were able to use the full spectrum of our development expertise on the major Espace Tourbillon project. We succeeded in providing optimum and innovative spaces for the Geneva region and for future tenants, owners and users, while making a significant contribution to modern and sustainable urban development at the same time. We also successfully launched a new type of product, with commercial condominium ownership, on the same site in building A. 70% of the available space has already been sold or reserved to local companies.»

