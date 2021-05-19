DGAP-Adhoc aap Implantate AG: Significant year-on-year earnings improvement (+91%) in Q1/2021 with almost balanced EBITDA (EUR -0.2 million)
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Based on the development in the first quarter, the Management Board is confident that as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to subside in conjunction with the withdrawal of the lockdown measures and thus the opening of the markets, a further dynamization of sales will occur in the coming quarters and thus positive EBITDA can be achieved in the operating trauma business for the first time since the focus on trauma. Accordingly, aap expects sales growth for the second quarter of 2021 and plans a sales level above the EUR 3 million mark (Q2/2020: EUR 1.9 million, H1/2020: EUR 4.4 million). However, based on the current order situation, this only applies under the condition that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ease, and no additional drastic lockdown measures are imposed.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare