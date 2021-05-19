 
DGAP-Adhoc aap Implantate AG: Significant year-on-year earnings improvement (+91%) in Q1/2021 with almost balanced EBITDA (EUR -0.2 million)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.05.2021, 12:20  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
aap Implantate AG: Significant year-on-year earnings improvement (+91%) in Q1/2021 with almost balanced EBITDA (EUR -0.2 million)

19-May-2021 / 12:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company") achieved EBITDA of EUR -0.2 million in Q1/2021, significantly above the level in the corresponding period of the previous year (Q1/2020: EUR -2.2 million). Excluding one-time effects, recurring EBITDA in the first quarter of 2021 also improved noticeably year-on-year to EUR -0.2 million (Q1/2020: EUR -1.4 million). The background to this development, in connection with the 9% sales growth to EUR 2.7 million realized in the reporting period, is a significant increase in the gross margin[1] and a strongly reduced cost level. In addition, EBITDA in the first three months of 2021 were positively impacted by an effect in other operating income, primarily due to the recognition in income of a first partial payment from the COVID-19 aid program "Überbrückungshilfe III". Overall, the significant improvement in EBITDA thus visibly reflects the progress realized in the ongoing restructuring.
 

Based on the development in the first quarter, the Management Board is confident that as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to subside in conjunction with the withdrawal of the lockdown measures and thus the opening of the markets, a further dynamization of sales will occur in the coming quarters and thus positive EBITDA can be achieved in the operating trauma business for the first time since the focus on trauma. Accordingly, aap expects sales growth for the second quarter of 2021 and plans a sales level above the EUR 3 million mark (Q2/2020: EUR 1.9 million, H1/2020: EUR 4.4 million). However, based on the current order situation, this only applies under the condition that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ease, and no additional drastic lockdown measures are imposed.

