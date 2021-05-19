 
DGAP-Adhoc HumanOptics AG: Raising of earnings forecast for financial year 2020/2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.05.2021, 15:26  |  73   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HumanOptics AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
HumanOptics AG: Raising of earnings forecast for financial year 2020/2021

19-May-2021 / 15:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

HumanOptics AG: Raising of earnings forecast for financial year 2020/2021

Erlangen, Germany, 19 May 2021 - Today, the Management Board of HumanOptics AG (ISIN DE000A1MMCR6) raised its earnings forecast for financial year 2020/2021 upwards due to the strong operating performance in the current fourth quarter and further efficiency improvements in production. By 30 June 2021, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of around EUR 800 thousand (previous forecast: slightly positive) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around EUR 340 thousand (previous forecast: significantly improved but still slightly negative figure compared to the previous year) are expected. In terms of sales, the Management Board continues to expect a year-on-year increase in sales in the lower double-digit percentage range for financial 2020/2021.

Information and derivations on the EBITDA and EBIT earnings figures can be found in the 2019/2020 Annual Report of HumanOptics AG (available in German on the company's website https://www.humanoptics.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/veroffentli ... under the heading "Finanzberichte"), in particular on page 42.

Contact:

HumanOptics AG
Investor Relations
Spardorfer Str. 150
91054 Erlangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 9131 50665-0
E-Mail: IR@humanoptics.com

19-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: HumanOptics AG
Spardorfer Str. 150
91054 Erlangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-60
Fax: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-93
E-mail: mail@humanoptics.com
Internet: www.humanoptics.de
ISIN: DE000A1MMCR6, DE000A255FK8
WKN: A1MMCR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1198454

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1198454  19-May-2021 CET/CEST

