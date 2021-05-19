DGAP-Adhoc AlzChem Group AG: Planned re-placement of shares to increase free float
DGAP-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Planned re-placement of shares to increase free float
The shareholders LIVIA Corporate Development SE and HDI Vier CE GmbH informed AlzChem Group AG that they intend to sell approximately 1.5 million shares (approximately 15% of the share capital) to institutional investors via a private placement. Discussions to this effect are already at an advanced stage. With this placement, the selling shareholders are pursuing the goal of increasing the free float and thus the liquidity of AlzChem Group AG shares. They continue to be convinced of the company's strong development and will remain associated with it in the long term and, if necessary, enter into corresponding lock-up obligations.
AlzChem Group AG expressly welcomes the increase in the free float. This is in line with a long-held wish of the company.
Contact:
Sabine Sieber
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
|English
|Company:
|AlzChem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+498621862888
|Fax:
|+49862186502888
|E-mail:
|ir@alzchem.com
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YNT30
|WKN:
|A2YNT3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1198490
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1198490 19-May-2021 CET/CEST
