DGAP-Adhoc KUKA AG: Early reappointment of Peter Mohnen as Chairman of the Management Board Termination of Andreas Pabst from the Management Board and new position in Midea Group
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
Zugspitzstrasse 140, 86165 Augsburg
- ISIN DE0006204407 -
Listed on the following German stock exchanges:
Frankfurt am Main and Munich
Market segment: Prime Standard
Disclosure of Inside Information in accordance with Article 17 MAR
Early reappointment of Peter Mohnen as Chairman of the Management Board
Termination of Andreas Pabst from the Management Board and new position in Midea Robotics & Automation Division
In its meeting on May 19, 2021, the Supervisory Board of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft resolved the early re-appointment of Peter Mohnen as a member of the Management Board and as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from July 1, 2021 onwards for a period of three years.
Andreas Pabst will take over the position as Chief Financial Officer in the Midea Robotics & Automation Division as of 1 July 2021. The Supervisory Board of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Mr Pabst therefore agreed on May 19, 2021 that Mr Pabst will terminate his office as member of the Management Board with effect as of June 30, 2021 at the end of the day. Mr Pabst will therefore leave the Management Board of the company on this date. The Supervisory Board has started the process for a suitable successor.
Augsburg, May 19, 2021
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
The Supervisory Board
Contact:
Kerstin Heinrich
phone: +49 821 7975-481
fax: +49 821 7975-213
e-mail: kerstin.heinrich@kuka.com
19-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Wertpapier
