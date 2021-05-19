DGAP-Ad-hoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

KUKA AG: Early reappointment of Peter Mohnen as Chairman of the Management Board Termination of Andreas Pabst from the Management Board and new position in Midea Group



19-May-2021 / 16:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

Zugspitzstrasse 140, 86165 Augsburg



- ISIN DE0006204407 -



Listed on the following German stock exchanges:

Frankfurt am Main and Munich



Market segment: Prime Standard



Disclosure of Inside Information in accordance with Article 17 MAR



Early reappointment of Peter Mohnen as Chairman of the Management Board

Termination of Andreas Pabst from the Management Board and new position in Midea Robotics & Automation Division





In its meeting on May 19, 2021, the Supervisory Board of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft resolved the early re-appointment of Peter Mohnen as a member of the Management Board and as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from July 1, 2021 onwards for a period of three years.



Andreas Pabst will take over the position as Chief Financial Officer in the Midea Robotics & Automation Division as of 1 July 2021. The Supervisory Board of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Mr Pabst therefore agreed on May 19, 2021 that Mr Pabst will terminate his office as member of the Management Board with effect as of June 30, 2021 at the end of the day. Mr Pabst will therefore leave the Management Board of the company on this date. The Supervisory Board has started the process for a suitable successor.





Augsburg, May 19, 2021



KUKA Aktiengesellschaft



The Supervisory Board







Contact:

Kerstin Heinrich

phone: +49 821 7975-481

fax: +49 821 7975-213

e-mail: kerstin.heinrich@kuka.com 19-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

