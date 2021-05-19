 
DGAP-Adhoc KUKA AG: Early reappointment of Peter Mohnen as Chairman of the Management Board Termination of Andreas Pabst from the Management Board and new position in Midea Group

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
KUKA AG: Early reappointment of Peter Mohnen as Chairman of the Management Board Termination of Andreas Pabst from the Management Board and new position in Midea Group

19-May-2021 / 16:03 CET/CEST
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
Zugspitzstrasse 140, 86165 Augsburg

- ISIN DE0006204407 -

Listed on the following German stock exchanges:
Frankfurt am Main and Munich

Market segment: Prime Standard

Early reappointment of Peter Mohnen as Chairman of the Management Board
Termination of Andreas Pabst from the Management Board and new position in Midea Robotics & Automation Division


In its meeting on May 19, 2021, the Supervisory Board of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft resolved the early re-appointment of Peter Mohnen as a member of the Management Board and as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from July 1, 2021 onwards for a period of three years.

Andreas Pabst will take over the position as Chief Financial Officer in the Midea Robotics & Automation Division as of 1 July 2021. The Supervisory Board of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Mr Pabst therefore agreed on May 19, 2021 that Mr Pabst will terminate his office as member of the Management Board with effect as of June 30, 2021 at the end of the day. Mr Pabst will therefore leave the Management Board of the company on this date. The Supervisory Board has started the process for a suitable successor.


Augsburg, May 19, 2021

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

The Supervisory Board



Wertpapier


