EANS-Adhoc Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Andrew Thorndike (COO) and Silvia Azzali (CCO) extended as members of the Executive Board until Dec. 31, 2024 Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 19.05.2021, 18:15 | 101 | 0 | 0 19.05.2021, 18:15 |

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation

(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.

The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Contracts

19.05.2021



Bregenz - The Supervisory Board of Wolford AG today decided to extend the

engagement of Andrew Thorndike as a member of the Executive Board beyond

September 30, 2021, and the engagement of Silvia Azzali as a member of the

Executive Board beyond October 31, 2021, in each case until December 31, 2024.

The Executive Board will be further consisting of two members. Andrew Thorndike

(54), as Chief Operating Officer (COO), is responsible for Product Development,

Supply Chain Management, Purchasing & Procurement, Finance & Accounting, Legal,

Investor Relations, IT and HR. Silvia Azzali (49) is Chief Commercial Officer

(CCO) and responsible for Sales, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing and Design.









Further inquiry note:

Wolford AG

Wolfordstraße 1

6900 Bregenz



Telefon: +43 (0) 5574 6900

Email: investor@wolford.com

http://company.wolford.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolfordstrasse 1

A-6900 Bregenz

phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1258

FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410

mail: investor@wolford.com

WWW: http://company.wolford.com

ISIN: AT0000834007

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien, Frankfurt, New York

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/112754/4919373

OTS: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft





Wolford Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Contracts19.05.2021Bregenz - The Supervisory Board of Wolford AG today decided to extend theengagement of Andrew Thorndike as a member of the Executive Board beyondSeptember 30, 2021, and the engagement of Silvia Azzali as a member of theExecutive Board beyond October 31, 2021, in each case until December 31, 2024.The Executive Board will be further consisting of two members. Andrew Thorndike(54), as Chief Operating Officer (COO), is responsible for Product Development,Supply Chain Management, Purchasing & Procurement, Finance & Accounting, Legal,Investor Relations, IT and HR. Silvia Azzali (49) is Chief Commercial Officer(CCO) and responsible for Sales, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing and Design.Further inquiry note:Wolford AGWolfordstraße 16900 BregenzTelefon: +43 (0) 5574 6900Email: investor@wolford.comhttp://company.wolford.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Wolford AktiengesellschaftWolfordstrasse 1A-6900 Bregenzphone: +43(0) 5574 690-1258FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410mail: investor@wolford.comWWW: http://company.wolford.comISIN: AT0000834007indexes: ATX GPstockmarkets: Wien, Frankfurt, New Yorklanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/112754/4919373OTS: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Wertpapier

Wolford Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer