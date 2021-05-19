EANS-Adhoc Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Andrew Thorndike (COO) and Silvia Azzali (CCO) extended as members of the Executive Board until Dec. 31, 2024
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Contracts
19.05.2021
Bregenz - The Supervisory Board of Wolford AG today decided to extend the
engagement of Andrew Thorndike as a member of the Executive Board beyond
September 30, 2021, and the engagement of Silvia Azzali as a member of the
Executive Board beyond October 31, 2021, in each case until December 31, 2024.
The Executive Board will be further consisting of two members. Andrew Thorndike
(54), as Chief Operating Officer (COO), is responsible for Product Development,
Supply Chain Management, Purchasing & Procurement, Finance & Accounting, Legal,
Investor Relations, IT and HR. Silvia Azzali (49) is Chief Commercial Officer
(CCO) and responsible for Sales, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing and Design.
Wolford AG
Wolfordstraße 1
6900 Bregenz
Telefon: +43 (0) 5574 6900
Email: investor@wolford.com
http://company.wolford.com
