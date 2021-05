--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Contracts19.05.2021Bregenz - The Supervisory Board of Wolford AG today decided to extend theengagement of Andrew Thorndike as a member of the Executive Board beyondSeptember 30, 2021, and the engagement of Silvia Azzali as a member of theExecutive Board beyond October 31, 2021, in each case until December 31, 2024.The Executive Board will be further consisting of two members. Andrew Thorndike(54), as Chief Operating Officer (COO), is responsible for Product Development,Supply Chain Management, Purchasing & Procurement, Finance & Accounting, Legal,Investor Relations, IT and HR. Silvia Azzali (49) is Chief Commercial Officer(CCO) and responsible for Sales, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing and Design.Further inquiry note:Wolford AGWolfordstraße 16900 BregenzTelefon: +43 (0) 5574 6900Email: investor@wolford.comhttp://company.wolford.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Wolford AktiengesellschaftWolfordstrasse 1A-6900 Bregenzphone: +43(0) 5574 690-1258FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410mail: investor@wolford.comWWW: http://company.wolford.comISIN: AT0000834007indexes: ATX GPstockmarkets: Wien, Frankfurt, New Yorklanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/112754/4919373OTS: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft