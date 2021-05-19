 
EANS-Adhoc Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Andrew Thorndike (COO) and Silvia Azzali (CCO) extended as members of the Executive Board until Dec. 31, 2024

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Contracts
19.05.2021

Bregenz - The Supervisory Board of Wolford AG today decided to extend the
engagement of Andrew Thorndike as a member of the Executive Board beyond
September 30, 2021, and the engagement of Silvia Azzali as a member of the
Executive Board beyond October 31, 2021, in each case until December 31, 2024.
The Executive Board will be further consisting of two members. Andrew Thorndike
(54), as Chief Operating Officer (COO), is responsible for Product Development,
Supply Chain Management, Purchasing & Procurement, Finance & Accounting, Legal,
Investor Relations, IT and HR. Silvia Azzali (49) is Chief Commercial Officer
(CCO) and responsible for Sales, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing and Design.




Further inquiry note:
Wolford AG
Wolfordstraße 1
6900 Bregenz

Telefon: +43 (0) 5574 6900
Email: investor@wolford.com
http://company.wolford.com

issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
Wolfordstrasse 1
A-6900 Bregenz
phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1258
FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410
mail: investor@wolford.com
WWW: http://company.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
indexes: ATX GP
stockmarkets: Wien, Frankfurt, New York
language: English

EANS-Adhoc Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Andrew Thorndike (COO) and Silvia Azzali (CCO) extended as members of the Executive Board until Dec. 31, 2024 - Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Contracts 19.05.2021

ZeitTitel
19.05.21
EANS Adhoc: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)
12.05.21
EANS-News: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Detailzahlen für das Rumpfgeschäftsjahr 2020 (Mai -Dezember) vorgelegt
12.05.21
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Jahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 124 Abs. 1 BörseG (ESEF-Format)
30.04.21
EANS-News: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Verschiebung der Veröffentlichung des geprüften Jahresabschlusses