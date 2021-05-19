 
DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG to suspend coupon payments on 2015 hybrid bond

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.05.2021, 19:20  |  100   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Bond/Payout
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG to suspend coupon payments on 2015 hybrid bond

19-May-2021 / 19:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Executive Board of Lufthansa Group decided today to suspend future coupon payments for the hybrid bond issued in 2015 (maturing in 2075) for the duration of the government stabilization measures, which means until the repayment of the drawn silent participations and the sale of the shareholding in Deutsche Lufthansa AG by the Economic Stabilisation Fund (ESF) in Germany. The decision is based on the view of the EU Commission that such coupon payments constituted a violation of the state aid regulations of the Temporary Framework for state aid to support the economy in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 (EU Temporary Framework) and the conditions of the state aid approval of the stabilization measures in favor of Lufthansa.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2015 hybrid bond, the suspension of the coupon payments does not result in the forfeiture of the entitlement to the coupon payments. The Lufthansa Group intends to make up for the deferred coupon payments as soon as possible once the stabilization by the ESF has been completed.

Lufthansa Group has not issued any other corporate bonds or financial instruments with options to suspend interest or coupon payments.

Responsible: Dennis Weber, Vice President Investor Relations, Phone +49 69 696 28000

19-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 696 28000
Fax: +49 (0)69 696 90990
E-mail: investor.relations@dlh.de
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
ISIN: DE0008232125, DE0008232125
WKN: 823212
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1198543

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1198543  19-May-2021 CET/CEST

Disclaimer

