EQS-Adhoc Achiko AG: Achiko completes initial shipment of AptameX, its progressive Covid-19 diagnostic test, to Indonesia, delivering 77% sensitivity at low viral loads

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.05.2021, 06:45  |  81   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Achiko AG: Achiko completes initial shipment of AptameX, its progressive Covid-19 diagnostic test, to Indonesia, delivering 77% sensitivity at low viral loads

20-May-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Achiko completes initial shipment of AptameX, its progressive Covid-19 diagnostic test, to Indonesia, delivering 77% sensitivity at low viral loads

- Production of first 1,000 AptameX test kits is concluded in Singapore (initial capacity to test 10,000 patients per day).

- AptameX delivers sensitivity of 77% (95% CI: 75.94 - 79.24) at a high industry CT score of 28.3, which is comparable to current lateral flow rapid tests.

- Moving to complete product registration in Indonesia and progressing to securing a CE mark in Europe with a view to approvals and sales in Q3 2021.

Zurich, 20 May 2021 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) completed production of the first 1,000 AptameX test kits and has commenced shipment to Indonesia. The Company also announces favourable preliminary Covid-19 diagnostic testing results at a high CT score; even at low viral loads, AptameX proves to be highly sensitive.

Against the background of the expansion of its production capacities in Singapore, Spain, Taiwan and Indonesia, the distribution of the test kits represents an important milestone for the Company, made possible after AptameX recently received a distribution certificate via Achiko's joint venture partner PT Indonesia Farma Medis ("IFM") in Indonesia. The Company is progressing forward with product registration and final validation trials, ensuring full test kit availability in early Q3 2021. Achiko's and IFM's joint venture company PT Achiko Medis Indonesia will undertake the initial rollout of AptameX and the mobile app Teman Sehat in Indonesia. Achiko earns a profit share relative to its 50% holding and a 10% licensing fee from gross sales.

