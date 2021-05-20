EQS-Adhoc Newron announces Paragraph IV ANDA filings for Xadago(R) (safinamide) in the USA
Milan, Italy - May 20, 2021 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ('Newron') (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies
for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced that with reference to its media release of May 4, 2021, it received further Paragraph IV Notice
Letters regarding the submission by a generic manufacturer of an Abbreviated New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), seeking approval to engage in the
commercial manufacture, use or sale of safinamide mesylate drug product in the U.S. before expiration of certain US patents. Such further Paragraph IV Notice Letters are not unusual and
additional similar notices from other generic manufacturers may follow.
About Newron Pharmaceuticals
Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago(R)/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the USA, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. Supernus Pharmaceuticals holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. Newron is also developing evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
|Via Antonio Meucci 3
|20091 Bresso
|Italy
|E-mail:
|info@newron.com
|Internet:
|www.newron.com
|ISIN:
|IT0004147952
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1198586
