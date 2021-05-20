DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the 'Prospectus') AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the 'ETC') Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law 20-May-2021 / 11:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus")

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")

Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

Dublin, May 20, 2021

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 19 may 2021.

The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).

Copies of the Base Prospectus request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc
2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street
2 Dublin
Ireland
ISIN: FR0013416716
WKN: A2UJK0

