DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Bond SPORTTOTAL AG approves convertible bond issue 20-May-2021 / 18:53 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cologne, 20 May 2020. The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG (the "Company"), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has today passed a resolution to issue a convertible bond from conditional capital, under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of SPORTTOTAL AG have today passed a resolution to issue a convertible bond of up to EUR 3,094,000.00 with a five -year maturity and an interest rate of 8.5% p.a. ("Convertible Bond"). The Convertible Bond is divided into up to 3,094 fractional bonds, each of which entitles the holder to subscribe to 1,000 new shares in the Company after a waiting period.



The bonds will be offered to qualified institutional investors by way of a private placement.

