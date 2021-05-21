Baloise's occupational pension business resilient despite challenging conditions in 2020

In an eventful 2020, Basler was able to maintain stability in its occupational pension business. The net investment yield went up by 0.21 percentage points year on year to 1.76 per cent, demonstrating once again that Basler is a reliable partner for all stakeholders. Despite the challenging conditions caused by the pandemic, Basler fulfilled all of its obligations.

A successful year overall for occupational pensions at Basler despite some turbulence

The broader macroeconomic picture deteriorated in 2020 - at times sharply - due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the environment remained challenging, Basler's occupational pension business generated premium income of CHF 2.2 billion and earnings of CHF 40.1 million in connection with more than 18,000 contracts. The payout rate, which comprises claims, reserves and surpluses, was slightly higher than in 2019 at 93.4 per cent. Once again, a significant proportion of the payout rate was attributable to the recognition of reserves in light of rising life expectancy, low interest rates and, consequently, excessively high conversion rates. Basler set aside more than CHF 120 million for this purpose. Nonetheless, the company was able to allocate CHF 15 million to the surplus fund. Interest on retirement assets was paid at a rate of 1.00 per cent for the mandatory part and 0.75 per cent for the non-mandatory part, whereby 0.50 per cent was credited in the form of surpluses.