EQS-Adhoc Significant change in the shareholder structure
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Lucerne, 21 May 2021 - Swiss Steel Holding AG has been informed that BigPoint Holding AG has sold 306,000,000 shares of Swiss Steel Holding AG to PCS Holding AG. This corresponds to approximately 10.00% of the share capital and voting rights.
For further information:
For media queries:
Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4121
For analyst/investor inquiries:
Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4160
About Swiss Steel Group
The Swiss Steel Group is currently one of the world's leading providers of customized solutions in the field of special long steel products. The Group is also one of the leading manufacturers in the global market for both tool steel and stainless long steel and is one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloy quality & engineering steel. With close to 10,000 employees at its own production and distribution companies in over 30 countries across five continents, the Company supports and supplies its customers around the globe and offers them a full product portfolio from Production and Sales & Services. They benefit from the Company's technological expertise, consistently high product excellence across the globe, and in-depth knowledge of local markets.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Steel Holding AG
|Landenbergstrasse 11
|6005 Luzern
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 581 41 23
|E-mail:
|a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.swisssteel-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH0005795668
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1199154
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1199154 21-May-2021 CET/CESTSwiss Steel Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare