Significant change in the shareholder structure

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Significant change in the shareholder structure

21-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lucerne, 21 May 2021 - Swiss Steel Holding AG has been informed that BigPoint Holding AG has sold 306,000,000 shares of Swiss Steel Holding AG to PCS Holding AG. This corresponds to approximately 10.00% of the share capital and voting rights.

For further information:
 
For media queries:
Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4121
 
For analyst/investor inquiries:
Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4160
 

Media Release (PDF)

About Swiss Steel Group

The Swiss Steel Group is currently one of the world's leading providers of customized solutions in the field of special long steel products. The Group is also one of the leading manufacturers in the global market for both tool steel and stainless long steel and is one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloy quality & engineering steel. With close to 10,000 employees at its own production and distribution companies in over 30 countries across five continents, the Company supports and supplies its customers around the globe and offers them a full product portfolio from Production and Sales & Services. They benefit from the Company's technological expertise, consistently high product excellence across the globe, and in-depth knowledge of local markets.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Swiss Steel Holding AG
Landenbergstrasse 11
6005 Luzern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 581 41 23
E-mail: a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com
Internet: www.swisssteel-group.com
ISIN: CH0005795668
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1199154

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1199154  21-May-2021 CET/CEST

Disclaimer



