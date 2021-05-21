EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Adval Tech Management AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Adval Tech shareholders approved all proposals and elected Willy Michel as Honorary Chairman



21-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Niederwangen, May 21, 2021, 7.00 a.m. - The shareholders of Adval Tech Holding AG approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors at their Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday afternoon without an audience. Among other things, they approved the dividend of CHF 1.35 per registered share (CHF 0.65 as distribution from reserves from capital contributions and CHF 0.70 as ordinary dividend), as well as the future remuneration of members of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management. The current members of the Board of Directors René Rothen, Hans Dreier, Christian Mäder and Jürg Schori were re-elected for a further one-year term. The shareholders also confirmed René Rothen as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as Christian Mäder and Jürg Schori as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Dr. h.c. Willy Michel was elected Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adval Tech Holding AG.