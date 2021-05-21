 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Adval Tech shareholders approved all proposals and elected Willy Michel as Honorary Chairman

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.05.2021, 07:00  |  77   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Adval Tech Management AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Adval Tech shareholders approved all proposals and elected Willy Michel as Honorary Chairman

21-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Niederwangen, May 21, 2021, 7.00 a.m. - The shareholders of Adval Tech Holding AG approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors at their Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday afternoon without an audience. Among other things, they approved the dividend of CHF 1.35 per registered share (CHF 0.65 as distribution from reserves from capital contributions and CHF 0.70 as ordinary dividend), as well as the future remuneration of members of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management. The current members of the Board of Directors René Rothen, Hans Dreier, Christian Mäder and Jürg Schori were re-elected for a further one-year term. The shareholders also confirmed René Rothen as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as Christian Mäder and Jürg Schori as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Dr. h.c. Willy Michel was elected Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adval Tech Holding AG.

Background information about the Adval Tech Group
Adding value through innovation - that's what Adval Tech stands for. The Adval Tech Group is a global industrial supplier of technologically sophisticated components and subassemblies made of metal and plastic. It focuses on selected activities, especially in its main target market, the automotive industry. As a supplier and value-adding partner, Adval Tech covers the entire value chain from product development to prototyping, to mold and tool development, and through to component production and assembly.

Download media release
www.advaltech.com/en/group/investors/company-news/ad-hoc-notices

Contact
Markus Reber, CFO, phone +41 31 980 82 70, markus.reber@advaltech.com
Valeria Poretti, Head Corporate HR/Communication, phone +41 31 980 82 66, valeria.poretti@advaltech.com

Agenda
August 20, 2021, Announcement of semi-annual results 2021


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Adval Tech Management AG
Freiburgstrasse 556
3172 Niederwangen
Switzerland
Internet: www.advaltech.com
ISIN: CH0008967926
Valor: 896792
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1199153

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1199153  21-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199153&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAdval Tech Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Adval Tech shareholders approved all proposals and elected Willy Michel as Honorary Chairman EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Adval Tech Management AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Adval Tech shareholders approved all proposals and elected Willy Michel as Honorary Chairman 21-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien sind aussichtsreich für eine Uranmineralisierung
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-Adhoc: SBF AG: SBF AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage mit Bezugsrecht zur Finanzierung des ...
DGAP-News: Virtual Annual General Meeting of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG resolves upon a dividend ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG presents its annual report for the year 2020
DGAP-News: Mynaric and Cloud Constellation arbeiten zusammen und unterzeichnen MoU zu SpaceBelt - Cloud ...
DGAP-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Mögliche Erlöschance auf EUR 4,48 Mio.
DGAP-News: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung der Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG beschließt die Ausschüttung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG beschließt Emission einer Wandelschuldverschreibung
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG: Kapitalerhöhung beim Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH und Teilverkäufe ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Nutzung von erneuerbarem Erdgas erhöht erheblich ihr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Evaluation of further debt capital raise to execute on it's M&A pipeline
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Nutzung von erneuerbarem Erdgas erhöht erheblich ihr ...
Sernova to Present at Global Partnership Family Office - HealthCare & Biotechnology TSX Showcase
EQS-News: Relief gibt Update zu Fortschritten und Plänen mit ACER-001 zur Behandlung von ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Adval Tech Aktionäre stimmten allen Anträgen zu und wählten Willy Michel zum Ehrenpräsidenten (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Adval Tech Aktionäre stimmten allen Anträgen zu und wählten Willy Michel zum Ehrenpräsidenten
27.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Adval Tech ist gut gerüstet für anhaltende Corona-Krise und Umwälzungen in der Automobilindustrie (deutsch)
27.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Adval Tech ist gut gerüstet für anhaltende Corona-Krise und Umwälzungen in der Automobilindustrie
27.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Adval Tech is well equipped for ongoing coronavirus crisis and upheavals in the automotive industry