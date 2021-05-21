EQS-Adhoc Adval Tech shareholders approved all proposals and elected Willy Michel as Honorary Chairman
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Adval Tech Management AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Niederwangen, May 21, 2021, 7.00 a.m. - The shareholders of Adval Tech Holding AG approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors at their Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday afternoon without an audience. Among other things, they approved the dividend of CHF 1.35 per registered share (CHF 0.65 as distribution from reserves from capital contributions and CHF 0.70 as ordinary dividend), as well as the future remuneration of members of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management. The current members of the Board of Directors René Rothen, Hans Dreier, Christian Mäder and Jürg Schori were re-elected for a further one-year term. The shareholders also confirmed René Rothen as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as Christian Mäder and Jürg Schori as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Dr. h.c. Willy Michel was elected Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adval Tech Holding AG.
Background information about the Adval Tech Group
Adding value through innovation - that's what Adval Tech stands for. The Adval Tech Group is a global industrial supplier of technologically sophisticated components and subassemblies made of metal and plastic. It focuses on selected activities, especially in its main target market, the automotive industry. As a supplier and value-adding partner, Adval Tech covers the entire value chain from product development to prototyping, to mold and tool development, and through to component production and assembly.
Download media release
www.advaltech.com/en/group/investors/company-news/ad-hoc-notices
Contact
Markus Reber, CFO, phone +41 31 980 82 70, markus.reber@advaltech.com
Valeria Poretti, Head Corporate HR/Communication, phone +41 31 980 82 66, valeria.poretti@advaltech.com
Agenda
August 20, 2021, Announcement of semi-annual results 2021
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adval Tech Management AG
|Freiburgstrasse 556
|3172 Niederwangen
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.advaltech.com
|ISIN:
|CH0008967926
|Valor:
|896792
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1199153
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
