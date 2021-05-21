 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Energiekontor AG resolves renewed share buyback

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.05.2021, 13:24  |  29   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Energiekontor AG resolves renewed share buyback

21-May-2021 / 13:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board of Energiekontor AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to buy back shares once again. In detail, the following resolutions have been passed:

1. The share buyback carried out on the basis of the Management Board and Supervisory Board resolutions of 6 July 2020, which has only been suspended to date and which was started on 7 July 2020 and interrupted on 5 May 2021, will not be resumed and is thus terminated.

2. On the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2020, the Company shall acquire up to 150,000 of its own shares in the period from 25 May 2021 until 30 June 2022 at the latest, with the repurchase being limited to such number of shares or to a total purchase price not exceeding EUR 9,000,000. The shares shall be purchased on the stock exchange.

3. The repurchase shall be carried out under the guidance of an investment firm or a financial institution in accordance with the safe harbour rules of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The commissioned securities firm or credit institution shall make its decisions on the timing of the share purchase independently of and uninfluenced by Energiekontor AG. 4.

4. The consideration paid per share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the average closing price for shares of the same class determined on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last three trading days prior to the acquisition of the shares.

5. The shares acquired shall be used for all legally permissible purposes.

6. All transactions shall be announced weekly on the Company's website (www.energiekontor.de) in the Investor Relations section after their execution.




Contact:
Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations

Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany

Tel.: +49 421-3304-126
Fax: +49 421-3304-444
ir@energiekontor.com

21-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: 04 21/33 04-126
Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44
E-mail: ir@energiekontor.de
Internet: www.energiekontor.de
ISIN: DE0005313506
WKN: 531350
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1199475

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1199475  21-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199475&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEnergiekontor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Energiekontor AG resolves renewed share buyback DGAP-Ad-hoc: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback Energiekontor AG resolves renewed share buyback 21-May-2021 / 13:24 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien sind aussichtsreich für eine Uranmineralisierung
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-Adhoc: SBF AG: SBF AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage mit Bezugsrecht zur Finanzierung des ...
DGAP-News: Virtual Annual General Meeting of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG resolves upon a dividend ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG presents its annual report for the year 2020
DGAP-News: Mynaric and Cloud Constellation arbeiten zusammen und unterzeichnen MoU zu SpaceBelt - Cloud ...
DGAP-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Mögliche Erlöschance auf EUR 4,48 Mio.
DGAP-News: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung der Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG beschließt die Ausschüttung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG beschließt Emission einer Wandelschuldverschreibung
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG: Kapitalerhöhung beim Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH und Teilverkäufe ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Nutzung von erneuerbarem Erdgas erhöht erheblich ihr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Evaluation of further debt capital raise to execute on it's M&A pipeline
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Nutzung von erneuerbarem Erdgas erhöht erheblich ihr ...
Sernova to Present at Global Partnership Family Office - HealthCare & Biotechnology TSX Showcase
EQS-News: Relief gibt Update zu Fortschritten und Plänen mit ACER-001 zur Behandlung von ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:24 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Energiekontor AG beschließt erneuten Aktienrückkauf (deutsch)
13:24 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Energiekontor AG beschließt erneuten Aktienrückkauf
17.05.21
Kissigs Aktien Report: Bubble-Alarm bei Encavis, Energiekontor und Nordex?
14.05.21
Original-Research: Energiekontor AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy
12.05.21
Marktkompass: 15.140 DAX stabil | Wall Street tariert sich aus | Clean Energy unter Druck | NORDEX | E-Auto Sektor
10.05.21
Bubble-Alarm bei Encavis, Energiekontor & Nordex?
06.05.21
DGAP-News: Energiekontor beschließt Aktieneinzug (deutsch)
06.05.21
DGAP-News: Energiekontor beschließt Aktieneinzug
06.05.21
DGAP-News: Energiekontor decides to cancel shares
06.05.21
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Energiekontor AG (deutsch)