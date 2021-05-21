 
21-May-2021 / 15:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 


RELEASE

 

May 21, 2021

Moscow

 

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC "Mosenergo" Will Be Held in Form of Absentee Voting on June 23

 

The Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo» decided to convene the annual General meeting of shareholders of the Company. The meeting will take place on June 23, 2021 in form of absentee voting. May 29, 2021 is the date on which persons entitled to attend meeting will be determined.

The Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo» approved the following agenda of the annual General meeting of shareholders:

 

  1. Approval of the annual report of PJSC «Mosenergo».
  2. Approval of annual financial statements of PJSC «Mosenergo».
  3. Distribution of profit (including payment (declaration) of dividends) and losses of PJSC «Mosenergo» based on the results of FY2020.
  4. Election of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo».
  5. Approval of the auditor of PJSC «Mosenergo».
  6. Regarding remunerations and compensations payments to PJSC «Mosenergo» members of Board of Directors and Internal Audit Commission.
  7. Regarding approval of PJSC «Mosenergo» new edition of the Charter.
  8. Regarding approval of the new edition of internal documents regulating activity of bodies of PJSC «Mosenergo».
  9. Election of members of the Company's Internal Audit Commission.
  10. Regarding Consent to enter into interested party transactions.

 

