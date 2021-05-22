 
DGAP-Adhoc HumanOptics AG: Cash compensation for merger squeeze-out determined at EUR 8.71 per share

HumanOptics AG: Cash compensation for merger squeeze-out determined at EUR 8.71 per share

HumanOptics AG: Cash compensation for merger squeeze-out determined at EUR 8.71 per share

Erlangen, 22 May 2021 - Today, HumanOptics Holding AG with registered office in Frankfurt am Main ("Holding") has confirmed its request to execute a merger squeeze-out of 21 January 2021, which HumanOptics AG (ISIN DE0001MMCR6) received on the same day, and has concretized this request by determining the cash compensation at an amount of EUR 8.71 per share of HumanOptics AG (in conjunction with the transfer of shares of the minority shareholders as part of the merger squeeze-out (pursuant to section 62(1) and (5) of the German Transformation Act (UmwG) in conjunction with sections 327a et seqq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)).

On 26 April 2021, the general meeting of the Holding has resolved to relocate the Holding's registered office to Erlangen. Until today, this relocation of the registered office has not yet become effective by registration with the commercial register of Fürth which has jurisdiction for the new place of registered office in Erlangen. The Holding expects that the registration will occur within short time.

The conclusion and notarization of the merger agreement between HumanOptics AG and the Holding are planned for 25 May 2021. The transfer resolution is to be adopted at an extraordinary general meeting of HumanOptics AG on 6 July 2021.

The effectiveness of the merger squeeze-out is still subject to the resolution by the general meeting of HumanOptics AG and the registration of the transfer resolution and the merger in the commercial registers at the registered offices of HumanOptics AG and the Holding, respectively.

Contact:

HumanOptics AG
Investor Relations
Spardorfer Str. 150
91054 Erlangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 9131 50665-0
E-Mail: IR@humanoptics.com

Language: English
Company: HumanOptics AG
Spardorfer Str. 150
91054 Erlangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-60
Fax: +49 (0)9131 - 50665-93
E-mail: mail@humanoptics.com
Internet: www.humanoptics.de
ISIN: DE000A1MMCR6, DE000A255FK8
WKN: A1MMCR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
