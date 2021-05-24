 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Petro Welt Technologies AG: Decreased revenue, but strengthened cash position

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.05.2021, 15:25  |  119   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Decreased revenue, but strengthened cash position

24-May-2021 / 15:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Job numbers down in all business segments
  • Group revenue declined by 46.7% to EUR 45.2 million
  • Net loss amounts to minus EUR 2.3 million
  • EBITDA margin remained positive at 7.5%
  • Cash position increased by 10.0% to EUR 127.2 million

Vienna, May 24, 2021
Despite a difficult market environment and the consequent decrease in both job numbers and revenue, the PeWeTe Group once again succeeded in maintaining its sound financial structure.

Due to the continued decline in demand for stimulation operations as a result of limited oil production under the OPEC+ agreement, the number of operations in the fracturing business dropped by 45.2%, from 1,400 in the first quarter of 2020 to 767 in the first quarter of 2021. Fracturing revenue fell by 48.2% in RUB terms. The Oman Well Services segment carried out its very first operations during the reporting period. Proppant sales, an activity strongly correlated with fracturing, declined by 28.9% in RUB terms. The Drilling, Sidetracking, and IPM segment posted a decrease of 34.9% in physical volumes: Its job count fell from 74 in the intensive first quarter of 2020 to 48 in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit fell to EUR 1.3 million and EBIT to minus EUR 3.6 million. The decrease in interest income combined with lower foreign exchange gains also lowered the financial result in the first quarter of 2021, which thus contributed less to the loss before tax of minus EUR 2.8 million (Q1 2020: profit before tax of EUR 11.3 million).

At 7.5%, the EBITDA margin remained positive in the reporting period, but was down nonetheless from 19.5% in the same period the previous year. The Group also continues to generate positive cash flow.

Thanks to additional efforts to optimize working capital and bucking the negative industry trend, PeWeTe once again slightly improved its cash position (including bank deposits, cash, and cash equivalents) to EUR 127.2 million as of March 31, 2021, up 10.0% from EUR 115.6 million as of December 31, 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
Petro Welt Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Petro Welt Technologies AG: Decreased revenue, but strengthened cash position DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales Petro Welt Technologies AG: Decreased revenue, but strengthened cash position 24-May-2021 / 15:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO verkündet Fünf-Jahres-Vision: bis zu 8 Mio. Kunden und 350 Mio. Transaktionen, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO announces five-year-vision: up to 8m customers and 350m transactions, resulting in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Decreased revenue, but strengthened cash position
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Ergebnis 1. Quartal 2021: Umsatz sinkt, Liquidität dennoch gestärkt
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Übernahmeangebot durch Vonovia SE - Deutsche Wohnen und Vonovia unterzeichnen ...
DGAP-News: Reminder: Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Urges Stockholders to IMMEDIATELY Vote FOR All Proposals ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Deutsche Wohnen SE; Bidder: Vonovia SE
DGAP-News: Abivax kündigt Aussetzung des Aktienhandels bis zur Veröffentlichung der ...
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Deutsche Wohnen SE; Bieter: Vonovia SE
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG: Kapitalerhöhung beim Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH und Teilverkäufe ...
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Evaluation of further debt capital raise to execute on it's M&A pipeline
TM Börsenverlag AG: NEU: boerse.de-Gold
DGAP-News: ams AG: ams gibt Beginn der Annahmefrist für Delisting-Angebot für OSRAM bekannt
Verallia Deutschland AG: Hauptversammlung - Erfolgreich durchs Corona-Jahr
DGAP-News: Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien sind aussichtsreich für eine Uranmineralisierung
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Ergebnis 1. Quartal 2021: Umsatz sinkt, Liquidität dennoch gestärkt (deutsch)
24.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Ergebnis 1. Quartal 2021: Umsatz sinkt, Liquidität dennoch gestärkt (deutsch)
24.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Ergebnis 1. Quartal 2021: Umsatz sinkt, Liquidität dennoch gestärkt
27.04.21
DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Konzernergebnis 2020: Gewinn vor Steuern zeigt eine der besten Performances in der gesamten Ölfeld-Services-Industrie (deutsch)
27.04.21
DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Consolidated financial results 2020: Profit before tax shows one of the best performances in the oilfield services industry
27.04.21
DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Konzernergebnis 2020: Gewinn vor Steuern zeigt eine der besten Performances in der gesamten Ölfeld-Services-Industrie