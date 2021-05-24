flatexDEGIRO announces five-year-vision: up to 8m customers and 350m transactions, resulting in over EUR 1 bn of accumulated operating cash flow

European online brokerage markets have shown and continue to show significant growth. Based on the ongoing acceleration of secular trends, the Management of flatexDEGIRO expects a significant widening of its addressable market in the medium-term. Recent capital inflows into the online brokerage sector across Europe are expected to further fuel market growth based on ever-increasing awareness of online brokerage.

Due to these developments and expectations, the Management of flatexDEGIRO AG today decided to upgrade its medium-term growth ambition significantly and to announce a new 5-year-vision: flatexDEGIRO aims to service 7-8 million brokerage customers and to settle 250-350 million trades p.a. - even in years with low market volatility. The Management further expect to accumulate more than EUR 1 bn of operating cash flow over this five year period.

The new forecast represents a significant upgrade compared with the vision previously communicated for the year 2025 ("Vision 2025"). Vision 2025 assumed customer growth to more than 3 million and a minimum number of settled transactions of 100 million p.a.

The expected accelerated growth is assumed to have a significant positive impact on revenues, earnings, and free cash flow.

Contact:

Achim Schreck

Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0

achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com



flatexDEGIRO AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

