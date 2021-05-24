DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: Deutsche Wohnen SE; Bidder: Vonovia SE
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 24.05.2021, 22:22 | 110 | 0 |
|
DGAP-WpÜG: Vonovia SE / Takeover Offer
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Deutsche Wohnen SE!
Long
Basispreis 42,00€
Hebel 14,17
Ask 0,32
Short
Basispreis 48,60€
Hebel 13,77
Ask 0,33
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Vonovia SE
Publication of the decision to launch a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) in accordance with § 10 para. 1 sentence 1 in conjunction with § 29 para. 1 and § 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz)
Bidder:
Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
registered in the commercial register of the local court of Bochum under HRB 16879.
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
Target Company:
Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
registered in the commercial register of the local court of Berlin (Charlottenburg) under HRB 190322 B.
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6
On 24 May 2021, Vonovia SE decided to offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE, by way of a voluntary public takeover offer, to acquire their no-par value bearer shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE, each representing a pro rata amount of the registered share capital of Deutsche Wohnen AG of EUR 1.00 per share (ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6) (Deutsche Wohnen Shares) against payment of a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 52 per Deutsche Wohnen Share. Together with the dividend of Deutsche Wohnen SE for the financial year 2020 which has been proposed to the annual general meeting convened for 1 June 2021 and which is expected to be EUR 1,03 per share, the offer corresponds to a value per Deutsche Wohnen Share of EUR 53.03.
The consummation of the transaction is expected for the end of August 2021 and will be subject to certain closing conditions. These will likely include, in particular, receipt of the required antitrust clearances, achieving a minimum acceptance of more than 50% of the Deutsche Wohnen Shares, the absence of certain actions on the side of Deutsche Wohnen SE and non-occurrence of certain material adverse events.Deutsche Wohnen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Publication of the decision to launch a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) in accordance with § 10 para. 1 sentence 1 in conjunction with § 29 para. 1 and § 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz)
Bidder:
Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
registered in the commercial register of the local court of Bochum under HRB 16879.
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
Target Company:
Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
registered in the commercial register of the local court of Berlin (Charlottenburg) under HRB 190322 B.
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6
On 24 May 2021, Vonovia SE decided to offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE, by way of a voluntary public takeover offer, to acquire their no-par value bearer shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE, each representing a pro rata amount of the registered share capital of Deutsche Wohnen AG of EUR 1.00 per share (ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6) (Deutsche Wohnen Shares) against payment of a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 52 per Deutsche Wohnen Share. Together with the dividend of Deutsche Wohnen SE for the financial year 2020 which has been proposed to the annual general meeting convened for 1 June 2021 and which is expected to be EUR 1,03 per share, the offer corresponds to a value per Deutsche Wohnen Share of EUR 53.03.
The consummation of the transaction is expected for the end of August 2021 and will be subject to certain closing conditions. These will likely include, in particular, receipt of the required antitrust clearances, achieving a minimum acceptance of more than 50% of the Deutsche Wohnen Shares, the absence of certain actions on the side of Deutsche Wohnen SE and non-occurrence of certain material adverse events.
|Diskussion: DEUTSCHE WOHNEN Rebound?
|Diskussion: Vonovia (vorm. Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0