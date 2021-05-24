Takeover Offer / Target company: Deutsche Wohnen SE; Bidder: Vonovia SE

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Vonovia SEUniversitätsstraße 13344803 Bochumregistered in the commercial register of the local court of Bochum under HRB 16879.ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1Deutsche Wohnen SEMecklenburgische Straße 5714197 Berlinregistered in the commercial register of the local court of Berlin (Charlottenburg) under HRB 190322 B.ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6On 24 May 2021, Vonovia SE decided to offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE, by way of a voluntary public takeover offer, to acquire their no-par value bearer shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE, each representing a pro rata amount of the registered share capital of Deutsche Wohnen AG of EUR 1.00 per share (ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6) () against payment of a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 52 per Deutsche Wohnen Share. Together with the dividend of Deutsche Wohnen SE for the financial year 2020 which has been proposed to the annual general meeting convened for 1 June 2021 and which is expected to be EUR 1,03 per share, the offer corresponds to a value per Deutsche Wohnen Share of EUR 53.03.The consummation of the transaction is expected for the end of August 2021 and will be subject to certain closing conditions. These will likely include, in particular, receipt of the required antitrust clearances, achieving a minimum acceptance of more than 50% of the Deutsche Wohnen Shares, the absence of certain actions on the side of Deutsche Wohnen SE and non-occurrence of certain material adverse events.