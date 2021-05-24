 
DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia sign agreement on merger of both companies

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Merger
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia sign agreement on merger of both companies

24-May-2021 / 22:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia sign agreement on merger of both companies

Berlin, May 24, 2021 - Today, Deutsche Wohnen SE (ISIN DE000A0HN5C6) ("Deutsche Wohnen") and Vonovia SE ( "Vonovia") entered into business combination agreement ("BCA") regarding the merger of both companies. In this context, Vonovia has announced its intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 sent. 1, para. 3 of the German Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) ("WpÜG") for all outstanding shares of Deutsche Wohnen against a consideration in cash in the amount of EUR 52.00 per share. In addition, a cash dividend of EUR 1.03 per share is to be paid to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen for the 2020 financial year in accordance with the proposed resolution for the annual general meeting of Deutsche Wohnen on June 1, 2021, which will bring the total value of the planned takeover offer to EUR 53.03 per Deutsche Wohnen share.

Vonovia thus offers a premium of 17.9 % on the closing price of Deutsche Wohnen on May 21, 2021 and of 25 % to the three-month volume-weighted average price of Deutsche Wohnen shares as of May 21, 2021. The proposed takeover offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance rate of 50% of the outstanding shares in Deutsche Wohnen, merger control clearance and other customary conditions. Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia expect that the merger control clearance will in any case be granted before the end of the acceptance period of the planned takeover offer.

The management board and the supervisory board of Deutsche Wohnen welcome Vonovia's planned takeover offer and, subject to the review of the final offer document, intend to support it and recommend its acceptance to the shareholders. Furthermore, the members of the management board and the supervisory board intend to tender the Deutsche Wohnen shares held by them as part of the planned takeover offer.

