 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Vonovia SE: Business Combination Agreement; Offer for all outstanding shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.05.2021, 22:24  |  104   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Offer
Vonovia SE: Business Combination Agreement; Offer for all outstanding shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE

24-May-2021 / 22:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Deutsche Wohnen SE!
Long
Basispreis 42,00€
Hebel 14,17
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 48,60€
Hebel 13,77
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD VIOLATE THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse

Business Combination Agreement; Offer for all outstanding shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE

Bochum, 24 May 2021

Today, Vonovia SE entered into an agreement with Deutsche Wohnen SE on the combination of both businesses by way of a public takeover offer to all shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen.

The management board of Vonovia SE has decided, with the approval of its supervisory board, that Vonovia SE will offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE by way of a voluntary takeover offer (cash offer) to acquire their no-par value bearer shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE representing a pro rata amount of Deutsche Wohnen SE's registered share capital of EUR 1.00 per share (ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6).

As consideration for Deutsche Wohnen SE shares tendered to Vonovia SE, Vonovia SE intends to, subject to the final determination of the statutory minimum prices and the final determinations in the offer document, offer for each Deutsche Wohnen SE share a cash consideration of EUR 52. Together with the dividend of Deutsche Wohnen SE for the financial year 2020 which has been proposed to the annual general meeting convened for 1 June 2021 and which is expected to be EUR 1.03 per share, the offer corresponds to a value per share in Deutsche Wohnen SE of EUR 53.03.

Based on the offer consideration the equity of Deutsche Wohnen SE is valued at approx. EUR 18bn. This corresponds to a premium of approx. 18% on the closing price of shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE on the last trading day (21 May 2021) and a premium of approx. 25% on their weighted average price during the last three months until 21 May 2021.
Seite 1 von 5
Vonovia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: DEUTSCHE WOHNEN Rebound?

Diskussion: Vonovia (vorm. Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Vonovia SE: Business Combination Agreement; Offer for all outstanding shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Offer Vonovia SE: Business Combination Agreement; Offer for all outstanding shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE 24-May-2021 / 22:24 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO verkündet Fünf-Jahres-Vision: bis zu 8 Mio. Kunden und 350 Mio. Transaktionen, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO announces five-year-vision: up to 8m customers and 350m transactions, resulting in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Decreased revenue, but strengthened cash position
DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Ergebnis 1. Quartal 2021: Umsatz sinkt, Liquidität dennoch gestärkt
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Übernahmeangebot durch Vonovia SE - Deutsche Wohnen und Vonovia unterzeichnen ...
DGAP-News: Reminder: Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Urges Stockholders to IMMEDIATELY Vote FOR All Proposals ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Deutsche Wohnen SE; Bidder: Vonovia SE
DGAP-News: Abivax kündigt Aussetzung des Aktienhandels bis zur Veröffentlichung der ...
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Deutsche Wohnen SE; Bieter: Vonovia SE
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG: Kapitalerhöhung beim Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH und Teilverkäufe ...
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Evaluation of further debt capital raise to execute on it's M&A pipeline
TM Börsenverlag AG: NEU: boerse.de-Gold
DGAP-News: ams AG: ams gibt Beginn der Annahmefrist für Delisting-Angebot für OSRAM bekannt
Verallia Deutschland AG: Hauptversammlung - Erfolgreich durchs Corona-Jahr
DGAP-News: Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien sind aussichtsreich für eine Uranmineralisierung
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:45 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Vonovia auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 62 Euro
07:32 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Deutsche Wohnen auf 'Buy' - Ziel 56 Euro
07:32 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Vonovia auf 'Buy' - Ziel 70 Euro
07:12 Uhr
JEFFERIES belässt DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG auf 'Buy'
07:11 Uhr
JEFFERIES belässt Vonovia auf 'Buy'
06:00 Uhr
Vonovia will Deutsche Wohnen für 18 Milliarden Euro kaufen
05:50 Uhr
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax behauptet sich auf hohem Niveau
04:18 Uhr
Vonovia will Deutsche Wohnen für 18 Milliarden Euro kaufen - Vereinbarung
24.05.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Übernahmeangebot durch Vonovia SE - Deutsche Wohnen und Vonovia unterzeichnen Vereinbarung über Zusammenschluss beider Unternehmen (deutsch)
24.05.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Takeover Offer by Vonovia SE - Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia sign agreement to combine both companies