DGAP-Adhoc Vonovia SE: Business Combination Agreement; Offer for all outstanding shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 24.05.2021, 22:24 | 104 | 0 |
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Offer
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Deutsche Wohnen SE!
Long
Basispreis 42,00€
Hebel 14,17
Ask 0,32
Short
Basispreis 48,60€
Hebel 13,77
Ask 0,33
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD VIOLATE THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION
Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse
Business Combination Agreement; Offer for all outstanding shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE
Bochum, 24 May 2021
Today, Vonovia SE entered into an agreement with Deutsche Wohnen SE on the combination of both businesses by way of a public takeover offer to all shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen.
The management board of Vonovia SE has decided, with the approval of its supervisory board, that Vonovia SE will offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE by way of a voluntary takeover offer (cash offer) to acquire their no-par value bearer shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE representing a pro rata amount of Deutsche Wohnen SE's registered share capital of EUR 1.00 per share (ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6).
As consideration for Deutsche Wohnen SE shares tendered to Vonovia SE, Vonovia SE intends to, subject to the final determination of the statutory minimum prices and the final determinations in the offer document, offer for each Deutsche Wohnen SE share a cash consideration of EUR 52. Together with the dividend of Deutsche Wohnen SE for the financial year 2020 which has been proposed to the annual general meeting convened for 1 June 2021 and which is expected to be EUR 1.03 per share, the offer corresponds to a value per share in Deutsche Wohnen SE of EUR 53.03.
Based on the offer consideration the equity of Deutsche Wohnen SE is valued at approx. EUR 18bn. This corresponds to a premium of approx. 18% on the closing price of shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE on the last trading day (21 May 2021) and a premium of approx. 25% on their weighted average price during the last three months until 21 May 2021.Vonovia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse
Business Combination Agreement; Offer for all outstanding shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE
Bochum, 24 May 2021
Today, Vonovia SE entered into an agreement with Deutsche Wohnen SE on the combination of both businesses by way of a public takeover offer to all shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen.
The management board of Vonovia SE has decided, with the approval of its supervisory board, that Vonovia SE will offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE by way of a voluntary takeover offer (cash offer) to acquire their no-par value bearer shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE representing a pro rata amount of Deutsche Wohnen SE's registered share capital of EUR 1.00 per share (ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6).
As consideration for Deutsche Wohnen SE shares tendered to Vonovia SE, Vonovia SE intends to, subject to the final determination of the statutory minimum prices and the final determinations in the offer document, offer for each Deutsche Wohnen SE share a cash consideration of EUR 52. Together with the dividend of Deutsche Wohnen SE for the financial year 2020 which has been proposed to the annual general meeting convened for 1 June 2021 and which is expected to be EUR 1.03 per share, the offer corresponds to a value per share in Deutsche Wohnen SE of EUR 53.03.
Based on the offer consideration the equity of Deutsche Wohnen SE is valued at approx. EUR 18bn. This corresponds to a premium of approx. 18% on the closing price of shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE on the last trading day (21 May 2021) and a premium of approx. 25% on their weighted average price during the last three months until 21 May 2021.
|Diskussion: DEUTSCHE WOHNEN Rebound?
|Diskussion: Vonovia (vorm. Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0