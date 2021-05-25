 
DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Senior management retention awards

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Personnel
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Senior management retention awards

25-May-2021 / 02:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

25 May 2021

Senior management retention awards

Dexus today announces that the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited has implemented arrangements to retain three Key Management Personnel (KMP), including Dexus's CEO.

These measures comprise the introduction of a once-off CEO Incentive Award to Dexus's CEO, Darren Steinberg, vesting over a three-year period as well as the issuing of once-off Retention Equity Awards to both Deborah Coakley (Dexus's Executive General Manager, Funds Management) and Ross Du Vernet (Dexus's Chief Investment Officer) vesting over a three and four-year period.

Dexus Chairman Richard Sheppard said: "Darren is well regarded as one of Australia's leading Chief Executives with a proven track record of creating value for investors, at Dexus and across multiple real estate businesses. The Dexus Board unanimously supports retaining and rewarding Darren over the next three years which will provide the necessary leadership, industry experience, judgement and skills to navigate the challenges and capitalise on the opportunities expected across the Australian real estate market."

Since joining Dexus in March 2012, Mr Steinberg has led a significant period of growth and transformation of the group. Dexus is now a sustainable and resilient property company with a growing funds management business and a track record of delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors from high-quality real estate. Over Mr Steinberg's tenure he has delivered an annual compound return1 of 12.9% versus the ASX 200 REIT sector of 11.7%.

