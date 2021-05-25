 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc FRIEDRICH VORWERK grows adjusted EBIT in first quarter by 53% with lower revenue due to weather conditions

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.05.2021, 08:06  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
FRIEDRICH VORWERK grows adjusted EBIT in first quarter by 53% with lower revenue due to weather conditions

25-May-2021 / 08:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

FRIEDRICH VORWERK grows adjusted EBIT in first quarter by 53% with lower revenue due to weather conditions

Tostedt, 25 May 2021- FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy transportation and transformation infrastructure for the gas, electricity and hydrogen markets, increased adjusted EBITDA by 41% year-on-year to €11.5 million and adjusted EBIT by 53% to €8.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, also thanks to high capacity utilization in the Energy Transformation business. At €52.5 million, revenue was below the previous year's figure of €62.2 million. The reason for the lower revenue were less favourable weather conditions compared to the previous year with more frost and rainy days, which slowed down the performance in the Energy Grids area. The company expects a significant acceleration in revenues for the seasonally stronger summer months. Developments in our Clean Hydrogen segment were particularly encouraging. In this segment, revenue of €2.2 million was recognized for the first time in the first quarter, with an EBIT margin of 17.3%.

Order intake grew by 14% to €65 million in the first quarter, underlining the company's excellent growth prospects. The order book reached €319 million as at 31 March 2021, up 14% year-on-year. At the end of the quarter, 7% of the order backlog was attributable to the Clean Hydrogen segment, which comprises energy infrastructure solutions for hydrogen applications. Of particular note in this segment is a newly acquired project for feeding green hydrogen into the gas grid of a leading German network operator.

As part of the successful IPO on 25 March 2021, Friedrich Vorwerk was able to raise gross proceeds of €90 million to expand in particular in the growing markets for hydrogen and electricity. As a result, the company had cash of €117 million and net cash of €92 million as at 31 March 2021. Friedrich Vorwerk thus sees ideal preconditions for accelerating its growth organically and through acquisitions, and continue to play a leading role in the field of energy infrastructure for hydrogen applications.

The complete interim statement is available at www.friedrich-vorwerk.de.

Contact Details

FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Tel +49 4182 - 29470
Fax +49 4182 - 6155
tostedt@friedrich-vorwerk.de
www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/

Management Board
Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)
Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170

 

25-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Germany
E-mail: hameister@friedrich-vorwerk.de
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk.de
ISIN: DE000A255F11
WKN: A255F1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1200013

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1200013  25-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200013&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetFriedrich Vorwerk Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE - Energieinfrastruktur für Wasserstoff und Strom
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc FRIEDRICH VORWERK grows adjusted EBIT in first quarter by 53% with lower revenue due to weather conditions DGAP-Ad-hoc: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results FRIEDRICH VORWERK grows adjusted EBIT in first quarter by 53% with lower revenue due to weather conditions 25-May-2021 / 08:06 CET/CEST Disclosure …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc: Notice and Agenda of an Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unites its multinational photo and video businesses under a new umbrella brand European ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS bündelt sein multinationales Foto- und Videogeschäft unter der neuen Dachmarke European ...
EQS-Adhoc: CONSOLIDATED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 AND PROPOSED DIVIDEND
DGAP-Adhoc: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP passt Umsatz- und Ergebnisausblick stark nach oben an
DGAP-News: centrotherm international AG: Geschäftsbilanz 2020 des centrotherm-Konzerns und Ausblick
EQS-News: Relief's Partner Acer Therapeutics Plans NDA Submission for ACER-001 in Q3 2021 Following Pre-NDA ...
DGAP-News: Blockchain: Kein Nutzen für die Börse
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP zeigt exzellente Halbjahreszahlen 2020/2021 und erhöht den Ausblick für ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG: Kapitalerhöhung beim Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH und Teilverkäufe ...
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
Verallia Deutschland AG: Hauptversammlung - Erfolgreich durchs Corona-Jahr
DGAP-News: ams AG: ams gibt Beginn der Annahmefrist für Delisting-Angebot für OSRAM bekannt
DGAP-News: Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien sind aussichtsreich für eine Uranmineralisierung
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 1. Quartal 2021 - Renaissance des Festnetztes hält an. ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.05.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (deutsch)
25.05.21
Friedrich Vorwerk steigert Quartalsgewinn
25.05.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Friedrich Vorwerk nach Zahlen im Plus - Mühsame Kurserholung
25.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK steigert bereinigtes EBIT im ersten Quartal um 53 % bei wetterbedingt niedrigerem Umsatz (deutsch)
25.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK steigert bereinigtes EBIT im ersten Quartal um 53 % bei wetterbedingt niedrigerem Umsatz
05.05.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (deutsch)
03.05.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser startet Friedrich Vorwerk mit 'Buy' und 59 Euro
03.05.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies startet Friedrich Vorwerk mit 'Buy' - Ziel 61 Euro