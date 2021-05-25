 
Borussia Dortmund issues earnings outlook for financial year 2020/2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast
Borussia Dortmund issues earnings outlook for financial year 2020/2021

25-May-2021 / 13:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Borussia Dortmund's financial performance this 2020/2021 financial year has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on public life imposed in its wake. The original assumptions - such as at least a partial return to fan attendance at the stadium during matches - have failed to materialise, particularly as the result of the third lockdown that has been in place since autumn 2020. Borussia Dortmund has nevertheless managed to limit somewhat the negative impact on earnings thanks in particular to its success in the UEFA Champions League and the DFB Cup.

With match day #34 over and the 2020/2021 Bundesliga season complete, the management of Borussia Dortmund can now issue an outlook of the key earnings figures for the 2020/2021 financial year based on the information currently available.

Borussia Dortmund now expects to report consolidated EBITDA of approximately EUR 33 million and a consolidated net loss of approximately EUR 75 million for the overall 2020/2021 financial year. This outlook is subject to any adjusting events that may occur in the period until the financial statements are finalised and information that may arise after the reporting period during the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Dortmund, 25th May 2021

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

25-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1200361

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1200361  25-May-2021 CET/CEST

