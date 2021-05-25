DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase SMT Scharf AG approves capital increase against cash capital contributions from Authorised Capital and plans joint venture in China; completion of China III approval not expected until Q3 2021 25-May-2021 / 15:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamm, May 25, 2021 - The Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG ("SMT") (German Securities Code (WKN) 575198, ISIN DE0005751986) passed a resolution today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to implement a capital increase from Authorised Capital against cash capital contributions by issuing up to 901,456 new no-par value bearer shares with indirect subscription rights ("New Shares"). This corresponds to an increase in SMT's existing share capital of up to 19.5 %. Quirin Privatbank AG, Berlin, has entered into a commitment to SMT to offer the New Shares to existing shareholders at a subscription ratio of 41:8 (indirect subscription right); in other words, forty-one old shares entitle the holder to subscribe to eight New Shares. In order to achieve a smooth subscription ratio, one shareholder waived subscription rights from 38 shares.

The subscription price per New Share is EUR 8.86. The further details of the capital increase will be set out in the subscription offer, which is expected to be published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) during the course of June 1, 2021. The subscription period is expected to commence on June 2, 2021 at 00:00 (CEST), and end on June 16 at 24:00 (CEST).

New Shares that are not acquired in the course of the exercise of subscription rights by shareholders of SMT will be placed with institutional investors by way of a private placement.

The New Shares will carry dividend rights as of January 1, 2021 and are expected to be included in trading in the m:access Regulated Unofficial Market segment of the Munich Stock Exchange on or shortly after June 28, 2021.